A NEW CONGESTION-FREE BUS ROUTE CONNECTED TO THE REM WILL MAKE IT EASIER TO GET TO YUL MONTRÉAL-TRUDEAU THIS SUMMER

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce the launch of a new bus route connecting the Des Sources REM station directly to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in less than 20 minutes. In collaboration with the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), CDPQ Infra and Pulsar, ADM is thus providing a new, simple, efficient and congestion-free transport option to access the airport amid ongoing changes and large-scale construction projects.

The 815 bus line will run from June 17 to October 19, 2026, covering the entire summer season as well as early fall. This transport alternative will significantly facilitate users' travel, particularly during peak periods at YUL, between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with departures every 15 minutes. Passengers can visit the STM website for more details.

"As the summer season approaches and a large number of travellers are expected at YUL, we are very pleased to announce the launch of a new bus service directly connecting the Des Sources REM station to the airport. With the 815 bus, ADM is seizing the opportunity presented by the recent opening of the REM's Anse-à-l'Orme branch to quickly offer an efficient alternative to its users, in collaboration with its partners," said Jerome Conraud, Vice-President, Strategy, Planning, and Sustainability at ADM.

"Route 815 offers a faster and more frequent service between the Des Sources REM station and Montréal-Trudeau Airport. This is another important step towards making travel easier for users. It allows them to be better connected to the entire metropolitan public transit network while avoiding traffic congestion," said Philippe Dubé, Director of Operations and Performance Management at ARTM.

"The STM is pleased to enhance its contribution to airport passenger mobility by adding the new 815 bus line for the summer season, which will be operated by our teams. We are once again demonstrating the significant contribution of public transport to the city's economic and tourism development, while ensuring our customers can travel smoothly and safely," said Nathalie Clément, Executive Director of Planning, Service Delivery, and Customer Experience at the STM.

"This connection will significantly improve access to YUL for travellers while we await the launch of the REM service to the airport. It is part of a complementary approach to the network while we continue to work on this final branch of the REM. We can improve the travel experience across the metropolitan area by focusing on these types of complementary initiatives," said Julien Hurel, Vice President of REM at CDPQ Infra.

"Our teams are working hard to provide a seamless experience for travellers so that everyone can plan and complete their journey with confidence. We thank our partners for their collaboration in implementing this initiative for the benefit of travellers," said Catherine Maurice, Director of Communications and Customer Experience, Pulsar.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4- stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]