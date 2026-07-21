YMX INNOVATION ACCELERATES ITS GROWTH THROUGH A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN ADM AND CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

The Volt-Age program's expertise in electrification will complement YMX Innovation's ecosystem dedicated to advanced air mobility

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADM Aéroports de Montréal and Concordia University today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding during the Farnborough International Airshow. The agreement aims to strengthen their strategic collaboration by leveraging the expertise of the Volt-Age program to support the development of YMX Innovation, the aerospace innovation hub located in the YMX Tech Park, and its advanced air mobility program.

This new step builds on the joint work of the two organizations, who are already collaborating on developing electrification solutions for airport infrastructure. They will now harness this expertise to support YMX Innovation's development, accelerating research and innovation in electrification, energy systems, energy storage and smart infrastructure for Canada's advanced air mobility ecosystem.

By bringing together leading figures from the fields of aerospace, drones, air navigation, simulation and operational testing, YMX Innovation is establishing itself as a unique innovation hub in Canada. Through this agreement, YMX Innovation is strengthening its ecosystem by incorporating state-of-the-art knowledge in electrification, which is essential for developing the next generation of advanced air mobility solutions. This collaboration will allow companies, researchers and partners in the ecosystem to develop transformative projects in advanced air mobility and electrification by drawing on a Canadian network of leading experts. YMX Innovation is strengthening its position as a hub that fosters collaborations between research, industry and institutional partners, benefitting the entire Canadian ecosystem.

The memorandum of understanding establishes a framework to promote the development of applied research projects, technology demonstrations and real-world validation. The partners aim to establish new living labs, testing platforms and technology demonstrators that will enable greater collaboration among the industrial, academic and institutional sectors. This initiative will also accelerate technology transfer to companies, promote the development of new, innovative companies, and support the industrialization of solutions created in Canada.

"Since its inception, YMX Innovation has aimed to bring together the best partners to accelerate the development of transformative aviation technologies. By expanding our collaboration with Volt-Age, we are adding world-class expertise in electrification and energy systems to this ecosystem. This expertise will complement the strengths already present at YMX. This alliance will help make this hub a place where innovations are developed, tested and rapidly transferred to industry," said Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO at ADM Aéroports de Montréal.

"Volt-Age was created to leverage Canada's leading expertise and accelerate the electrification of society. By connecting our partners to the unique YMX Innovation ecosystem, we are creating an exceptional environment where research is quickly transformed into technology demonstrators, industrial collaborations, new companies and concrete solutions for advanced air mobility," said Dr. Tim Evans, Vice President, Research and Innovation at Concordia University.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal, the Greater Montreal airport authority, manages, operates and develops YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and the YMX technology hub. YUL is Canada's most international airport, offering extensive air service that connects Montréal directly to 160 destinations worldwide. YMX is a strategic technology park unique in Canada, offering an integrated gateway to the entire aerospace value chain with its world-class airport infrastructure.

About Concordia University

As a next-generation university, we reimagine the future of higher education. Concordia's innovative approach to experiential learning and cross-functional research benefits our 50,000 students.

Located in vibrant Montreal on the traditional lands of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation, Concordia has consistently ranked as a top young university in North America. We strive to be socially responsible and create a more equitable and sustainable world.

About the Volt-Age Program

Volt-Age is a research program led by Concordia University that aims to accelerate the electrification of society. The program takes a multidisciplinary approach, integrating research, innovation, technology transfer and talent development. Volt-Age is carried out in collaboration with partner institutions, including the University of Calgary, Toronto Metropolitan University and Dalhousie University, as well as a broad network of academic, industrial and institutional partners across Canada. By fostering the development of electrification technologies, energy systems and resilient infrastructure, Volt-Age strengthens Canada's competitiveness and accelerates the energy transition.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source : ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Affaires publiques, 514 394-7304, [email protected]