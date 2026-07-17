ADM AND THE OLYMPIC PARK JOIN FORCES TO COMMEMORATE THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF THE MONTRÉAL OLYMPIC GAMES AT YUL

MONTRÉAL, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADM Aéroports de Montréal is proud to announce a partnership with the Olympic Park in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Montréal Summer Olympics, a landmark event in the city's history and international reputation.

As part of this initiative, a festive mural highlighting the history, architecture and memorable moments of the Olympic Stadium has been unveiled in the public area of the Montréal-Trudeau airport terminal. In addition, the iconic "O" on the facade currently features the famous logo of the Games of the XXI Olympiad until August 3.

The 1976 Olympic Games were a defining moment in Montréal's history and contributed to the city's international reputation. Through its partnership with the Olympic Park, YUL is showcasing this iconic legacy, rekindling the memories it holds for Quebecers and introducing it to a new generation of travellers.

ADM and the Olympic Park have entered into a partnership based on a mutual visibility exchange aimed at promoting the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1976 Montréal Olympic Games to various audiences. At YUL, the campaign is being rolled out across multiple platforms, including digital screen displays in the terminal and social media channels.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4- stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]