YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport: Tips for travellers during the holiday period

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport is expected to welcome an average of 55,000 travellers per day during the holiday period. YUL is ending the year on a strong note, with a total of 152 direct destinations leaving from Montréal and a record 20 million passengers. The year 2020 promises to be just as exceptional with the launch of new routes such as Bogota, Copenhagen, Nashville and Seattle.

ADM Aéroports de Montréal would like to take this opportunity to remind travellers of some tips for making their time at YUL more enjoyable.

Before leaving

Take advantage of our many online services available on www.yul.com to leave with peace of mind:

You can reserve your parking in advance to benefit from a nearby and secure service thanks to our patrol teams that are on duty 24 hours a day;



You can also book your priority passage through the security screening checkpoint at international and domestic departures with the free SecurXpress service.

Be careful when packing your baggage: put wrapped gifts in checked baggage (hold baggage). If this is not possible, we remind you that gifts placed in carry-on baggage (taken into the cabin) must not be wrapped.

Be sure to check your flight schedule before going to the airport by visiting the ADM website or contacting your airline.

Plan your movements accordingly: take the time to check road conditions and traffic on the highways before heading to the airport.

Check the various public transport options available in your area to get to the airport.

At the airport

Take advantage of the mailbox that allows young travellers to send a postcard directly to the North Pole. It will be back this year to help you experience the magic of the holidays. In addition to the enchanting Christmas décor in the airport terminal, a wheel of fortune full of surprises will be made available to travellers.

Our YUL Pet Squad will entertain and comfort you! Keep a lookout and don't miss your chance to compliment the dogs roaming around the airport or to speak with their handlers.

Admire Montréal artworks showcased in the terminal through the YUL Art program. The Montrealer, highlighting Montreal's best-known features, is presented in the tunnel space leading to the airport's domestic zone, and a mural evoking the city's bustling laneways can be admired in the transborder area.

Returning home

Download today CanBorder, eDeclaration , the mobile application connected to the 100 kiosks that will be available to you when you return to Montréal. This application reduces processing time at kiosks by 50%.

, the mobile application connected to the 100 kiosks that will be available to you when you return to Montréal. This application reduces processing time at kiosks by 50%. Take advantage of the free services of our snow removal squad, composed of ADM employees. If you have parked your car in one of our outdoor parking lots during heavy snow days, you may have a nice surprise!

Picking up passengers

Make sure the passengers you are coming to pick up have arrived before heading to the arrivals-level pickup zone. If they have not arrived yet, use the CellParc waiting lot. You can stay there for up to 2 hours and it's free.

To facilitate the pickup of passengers, the area is divided into 5 loading zones: A, B, C, D and E. Be attentive and arrange a precise rendezvous point.

