MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Faced with a very strong recovery in air travel, ADM Aéroports de Montréal and its partners in the airport community are preparing for what promises to be a very busy holiday season at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. Indeed, the Montréal airport authority expects to welcome passenger traffic comparable to that of 2019.

This large number of passengers, combined with a labour shortage that has not been completely resolved in recent months, could result in longer than usual wait times, especially during peak periods. ADM would like to remind travellers of a few good practices to adopt in order to help them prepare for their trip to YUL.

Before leaving

Getting ready



Check the status and schedule of your flight before you go to the airport by visiting the ADM website or by contacting your airline.

Check the current occupancy of our available parking lots and reserve your parking to ensure a spot during your trip.

Plan your movements and take the time to check conditions and traffic on the road network by consulting Quebec 511 before heading to the airport.

511 before heading to the airport. Review the various public transport options available in your area to get to the airport.

Carefully pack your carry-on baggage for the security checkpoint to facilitate the process. Place wrapped gifts in checked baggage (hold baggage). If this is not possible, we remind you that gifts placed in carry-on baggage (cabin baggage) must not be wrapped .

. Check with your airline to determine the size of your carry-on baggage and the maximum weight of your checked baggage.

Arrive early



Show up at the airport 3 hours before your flight departure, regardless of your destination, to complete the pre-boarding airport process.

Go through security checkpoints as soon as you have completed your check-in. You will then be able to explore and enjoy the retail offering available at YUL and all the activities organized for families in the restricted area. Santa Claus and friendly dogs from the Pet Squad will be on hand to entertain passengers, hand out surprises and take photos with the little travellers!

To take advantage of expedited access to airport processes, make use of the two new free services offered at YUL:

Mobile Passport Control (flights to the U.S.) , an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line at the airport.

, an application that allows you to submit your passport information and customs declaration in advance. This saves you time and gives you access to a priority line at the airport.

YUL Express (international and domestic flights), an online booking platform that provides a schedule for security checkpoints. This service will be available as a pilot project starting on December 12 and therefore has limited capacity.

Returning home

Simplify your arrival in Canada by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) 72 hours prior to your arrival in Canada using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area.

by completing your customs and immigration declaration for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) 72 hours prior to your arrival in using ArriveCAN. The use of this application reduces the processing time for travellers in the border control area. To avoid waiting, you can pay for your parking online on your mobile device, 15 minutes before you leave the airport. Simply scan the QR code on your parking ticket and follow the instructions.

Picking up passengers

Make sure that the passenger you are picking up has arrived before heading to the arrivals level pick-up area, which is very busy during the holiday season. If they haven't arrived yet, use the CellParc holding lot. You can stay there for up to 2 hours for free.

To facilitate the location of passengers, the pick-up area is divided into 5 loading areas: A, B, C, D and E. Be attentive and arrange a precise meeting point.

If you have any further questions about your trip, please visit the "Questions and Answers" section of the ADM website. Once you arrive at the airport, don't hesitate to approach one of the red-jacketed ambassadors to help you navigate the terminal. Finally, a representative from the YULSatisfaction team will be able to assist you in real time online through our YULChat service.

