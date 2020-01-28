YUL Let's Talk

"Mental health is an aspect of individual well-being that is often overlooked, but deserves our full attention. When we were given an opportunity to get involved in this cause, we saw it as a small gesture that will help support this important campaign," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal.

"We thank ADM Aéroports de Montréal for taking action to support Canadian mental health with this creative and high-profile acknowledgment of the Bell Let's Talk campaign," said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk. "The theme of this year's campaign is Mental Health: Every Action Counts, and we hope everyone travelling through Montréal-Trudeau International Airport will be inspired to undertake their own actions help create positive change for people living with mental illness."

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 29

ADM Aéroports de Montréal joins Bell in inviting everyone to take part in the mental health conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day. Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these communications on January 29, at no extra cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service providers for online or phone access:

Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view

YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

