YUL Has Welcomed 15.7 Million Passengers Since the Beginning of the Year

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal has released its operating results at September 30, 2019, showing that passenger traffic is still growing strongly, particularly in the international sector. Over the last nine months, the number of passengers at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport increased by 4.8% over the same period last year and EBITDA (excess of revenues over expenses before financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and impairment of property and equipment) totalled $284.7 million.

Highlights – passengers

YUL is continuing to welcome more and more travelers: 6.0 million passengers in the third quarter of 2019 (+3.2%) and 15.7 million in the first nine months of 2019 (+4.8%).

The increase was especially strong on the international side, with this sector posting a 7.0% increase in passenger traffic for the quarter under review. The transborder sector also contributed to the growth in the third quarter, while the domestic sector saw a slight decrease.

In the third quarter of 2019, commercial air movements at YUL dipped by 1.3%, reflecting an increase in the number of passengers per flight. For the first nine months of the year, the decline was 1.2%.

Financial results at a glance:

EBITDA was $109.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $2.8 million (+2.6%) over the same period in 2018. For the first nine months of the year, EBITDA was $284.7 million , up $28.3 million (+11.0%) compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of (+2.6%) over the same period in 2018. For the first nine months of the year, EBITDA was , up (+11.0%) compared to the corresponding period in 2018. ADM's capital investments totalled $107.6 million during the quarter and $224.1 million in the first nine months of 2019. Investments in YUL and YMX were financed by cash flows from operations.

during the quarter and in the first nine months of 2019. Investments in YUL and YMX were financed by cash flows from operations. Consolidated revenues amounted to $195.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.8 million (+5.9%). Total revenues at September 30, 2019 increased by 11.1%. This increase is mainly attributable to the increase in passenger traffic, higher AIF rates, and a gain on the disposal of assets.

in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of (+5.9%). Total revenues at increased by 11.1%. This increase is mainly attributable to the increase in passenger traffic, higher AIF rates, and a gain on the disposal of assets. Operating expenses for the quarter under review were $53.9 million , an increase of $3.1 million (+6.1%). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , operating expenses increased by $16.5 million to $169.1 million (+10.8%). This variance is mainly due to mitigation costs incurred to maintain a high level of service for travelers in a context of infrastructure under-capacity, as well as to implementation costs related to initiatives to enhance competitiveness.

"The first nine months of the year produced excellent results. The addition of new destinations leaving from YUL, such as Vienna and Bordeaux, and the keen interest of tourists in the charms of our city contributed to the increase in passenger traffic. YUL had a very busy summer season with more than 2 million passengers welcomed per month in July and August 2019. I'd like to thank all the employees of ADM and the airport community who are constantly going the extra mile to ensure a high quality of service and a pleasant experience for all travellers," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montreal.

All information about these financial results is available online.

In recent months, various initiatives have been deployed:

Many new destinations were announced in recent months. YUL now has an enhanced offering of destinations to be discovered with the addition of routes to New Orleans (Air Transat), Vienna (Austrian Airlines), Sao Paulo (AC), and Bordeaux (AC), to name a few.

(Air Transat), (Austrian Airlines), (AC), and (AC), to name a few. ADM announced the creation of an ecological park located north of the YUL airport site in the Saint-Laurent borough. More than 2 million square feet of land will be preserved and landscaped for the benefit of the entire community.

borough. More than 2 million square feet of land will be preserved and landscaped for the benefit of the entire community. At the annual Airports Council International - North America conference, YUL renewed its "Airport Carbon Accreditation" certification (optimization level), which underscores its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. YUL has held this prestigious certification since 2017 and has renewed it every year since then.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 Stars under the "World Airport Star Rating," and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

For further information: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs, 514 394-7304, affaires.publiques@admtl.com

Related Links

www.admtl.com

