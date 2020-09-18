MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, operated by ADM Aéroports de Montréal, becomes the third airport in North America to be accredited under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation program (AHA).

ACI's Airport Health Accreditation program assists airports by assessing new health measures and procedures introduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force recommendations. Areas of assessment for accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing (where feasible and practical), staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

The AHA is also consistent with the recommendations and industry priorities put forward by Airport Council International – North America's Airport Industry Recovery Advisory Panel in June 2020. As the report recommends, the restart and recovery of the aviation sector will require a consistent and harmonized approach with clear industry standards and good practices. Adopting the Airport Health Accreditation program is a concrete step that airports can take to reaffirm their commitment to health and safety.

Supporting Quotes:

"I am extremely proud of my team who spared no effort to put in place the necessary health measures to provide maximum protection for our passengers and employees in the airport community. This certification, combined with the positive feedback received from users, confirms that the right initiatives have been put in place. Being the third airport in North America - the second airport in Canada - to receive the AHA is a testament to our proactive approach," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM. "The health and safety of the travelling public remains a constant priority at YUL and we will be ready to welcome more passengers in the terminal as soon as the borders open."

"Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, North American airports have taken unprecedented steps to ensure the health and safety of passengers and airport workers," said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. "We are proud to recognize YUL's Airport Health Accreditation. This important step further demonstrates the airport's deep commitment to promoting health and safety as air travel begins to recover."

"YUL moved quickly and decisively to introduce new health and safety measures" said Canadian Airports Council President Daniel-Robert Gooch. "The AHA accreditation acknowledges the airport's deep commitment to keeping people safe and confident as they travel. We join our colleagues in congratulating YUL in achieving this international recognition."

"Collaboration, cooperation and consistency across the aviation industry will be the key to rebuilding global air services capacity and keeping passengers safe, healthy, and secure as we do this, and the ADM accreditation will help this global effort," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. "We commend and support the efforts of Canadian airports working with public health officials and air carrier partners to explore ways in which testing and improved contact tracing can be deployed to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and restore confidence in air travel. We, as an industry, must continue to encourage government to adopt risk-based and harmonized approaches to health and safety. This is integral to rebuilding air services, in Canada and globally."



About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

