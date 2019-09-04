Yukoners to benefit from 16 local infrastructure projects across the territory

WHITEHORSE, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Strategic investments in local infrastructure play a key role in ensuring Yukoners and their families have access to modern, reliable facilities that meet their unique needs.

Today, Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities announced federal funding for 16 local infrastructure projects throughout Yukon.

The projects include vital upgrades to local public works facilities across the territory such as the fire hall and local arena in Mayo and green energy updates for the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations administration building.

A total of 36 Yukon government buildings will undergo energy retrofits to update heating, electrical and mechanical features. These buildings include 16 community, elementary and secondary schools in Beaver Creek, Carcross, Dawson City, Watson Lake and Whitehorse; seven public works buildings in Drury Creek, Faro and Whitehorse; and 13 administrative buildings in Carmacks, Dawson City and Whitehorse. Updates to the Watson Lake and Whitehorse airport facilities and improvements to water infrastructure in several communities are also included in this bundle.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $98.3 million in these projects through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, as well as the Small Communities Fund (SCF).

Quotes

"Investments in local infrastructure, including green and recreation projects will create healthier and more sustainable communities for Yukon residents. The upgrades to fire halls, water infrastructure and public works buildings will help provide efficient and reliable services for Yukoners. This is an excellent example of what can be done when all levels of government work together to build stronger, more self-sustaining communities."

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

$2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

$4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Backgrounder

Yukoners to benefit from 16 local infrastructure projects across the territory

The Government of Canada will support 16 projects throughout Yukon, including infrastructure improvements to fire halls and public works buildings, as well as green infrastructure and recreation facilities.

We are investing more than $98.3 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, as well as the Small Communities Fund (SCF).

Project Information:





Project Name Location Fund Federal Funding Boat Launch Recapitalization Communities across the territory RNIS $3,101,250 Carmacks Public Works building, fire hall and EMS Carmacks, Municipality of SCF $8,903,846 Champagne and Aishihik First Nations Administration Building Green Energy Building Retrofits Champagne and Aishihik First Nations SCF $337,500 Champagne and Aishihik First Nations Municipal Infrastructure Extension Haines Junction, Municipality of; Champagne and Aishihik First Nations GIS $6,975,000 City of Whitehorse's Robert Service Parks Building Whitehorse, Municipality of CCRIS $2,111,250 Dawson City North End Development Dawson City, Municipality of GIS $2,550,000 Faro Reservoir Replacement and PH3 Backup Power Faro, Municipality of GIS $1,312,500 Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation Public Works Facilities Upgrades Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation SCF $375,000 Mayo Fire Hall Mayo, Municipality of SCF $4,125,000 Mayo Public Works Facilities Upgrades Mayo, Municipality of SCF $225,000 Old Crow New Public Works Facility Old Crow SCF $2,250,000 Teslin Tlingit Council Community Services Building Teslin Tlingit Council, First Nations CCRIS + RNIS $18,543,750 Village of Mayo Arena Upgrades Mayo, Municipality of CCRIS + RNIS $2,737,500 Watson Lake New Public Works /Fire hall Combination building Watson Lake, Municipality of SCF $7,500,000 Whitehorse Skateboard Park Upgrades Whitehorse, Municipality of CCRIS $2,625,000 Yukon Government Building Energy Retrofits Carcross, Community Government of; Dawson City, Municipality of; Faro, Municipality of; Watson Lake, Municipality of; Whitehorse, Municipality of SCF $34,725,000

