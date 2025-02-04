MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - YRH Inc. and Pinargon Ltd., two engineering firms renowned for their expertise in telecommunications infrastructure and wireless communications, proudly announce their merger under the name YRH Inc. This union brings together diverse talents and expertise to tackle the growing challenges in the telecommunications sector. Thanks to this alliance, the new entity combines its strengths to offer innovative and integrated solutions to its clients.

A one-stop shop to better serve its telecommunications clients

By strengthening its presence in three Canadian provinces, the new entity now has nearly one hundred employees dedicated to providing superior services. This expansion strengthens its proximity to clients and optimizes its capacity to intervene across the country. With an expanded range of engineering and project management services, the company is positioned to meet the specific needs of the telecommunications market.

Expanded services for large-scale projects

YRH Inc. offers advanced and complementary expertise in several key areas of telecommunications, including wireless communications, fiber optics, FTTH, intelligent transportation systems, and tower and structural engineering for telecommunications and building infrastructure. Clients benefit from a highly specialized team and a personalized approach to meet their needs with excellence.

"This merger marks a pivotal step in our evolution. By consolidating our respective expertise, we can offer an even more complete range of services to our clients and partners and reach new markets. This is the formalization of a long-standing collaboration," says Maurice Beauséjour, president of YRH Inc.

This new synergy between YRH Inc. and Pinargon Ltd. represents a unique development and growth opportunity for both companies, as well as their partners and clients. Together, they aim to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in telecommunications engineering.

About YRH Inc.

Founded in 1967, YRH is an engineering consulting firm specialized in telecommunications, offering comprehensive expertise in wireless communications, fiber optics, FTTH, intelligent transportation systems, and tower and structural engineering for telecommunications and building infrastructure.

YRH operates as an independent firm both across Canada and internationally and is particularly recognized in the field of telecommunications for critical infrastructure requiring robust and high-performance systems. The firm provides comprehensive engineering expertise in telecommunications and related infrastructure. Its services include planning, studies and audits, design, project management, testing, measurements, inspections and surveys, structural analysis, construction supervision, and training, ensuring innovative technical solutions tailored to its clients' needs.

ISO 9001:2015 certified and recognized by Québec's Autorité des Marchés Publics (AMP), the company prioritizes a human-centered and ethical approach, fostering long-term relationships with telecom operators, governments, electric utilities, transportation agencies, public safety organizations, and entities requiring critical infrastructure. Headquartered in Canada, YRH has nearly 100 employees and partners across the country.

To learn more about YRH, visit www.yrh.com

SOURCE YRH Inc

For more information: Frédérique Hamel, Marketing Coordinator, Service Offerings and Brand Image, YRH Inc., [email protected], Tel: (514) 934-3024, ext. 279