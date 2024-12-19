MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - YRH Inc. and Pinargon Ltd two consulting engineering firms renowned for their expertise in telecommunications infrastructure and wireless communications, proudly announce their merger, effective February 1, 2025. This union will mark a major milestone in the Canadian telecommunications industry.

Established in 1967 and 2009 respectively, YRH and Pinargon have long been leaders in telecommunications engineering. Together, they boast decades of expertise, and an outstanding reputation built on successful large-scale projects across Canada. This merger is the result of many years of collaboration with numerous joint customers and reflects a shared vision: to offer comprehensive engineering services tailored to the needs of a constantly evolving market.

A shared vision and complementary strengths

"This merger is the result of our long-standing collaboration and shared values. Together, we will be able to provide our customers with an even more integrated and innovative range of services, based on our respective telecommunications areas of expertise"- Maurice Beauséjour, President, YRH.

"This alliance will enable us to expand our range of services and strengthen our market position in the telecom structure, wireless and fibre optics sectors. Our customers will now benefit from the combined expertise of an expanded and highly qualified team. This is an important step in the growth and future of both companies." - Philippe Pinel, President, Pinargon Ltd.

The new entity will combine engineering services for wireless communications, civil and telecom structures, as well as fibre optics, FTTH and intelligent transportation systems (ITS). With this union, customers will benefit from nearly a hundred specialized resources combining a wide range of expertise. By integrating their talents and resources, YRH and Pinargon will be able to take on larger-scale projects while maintaining the same excellence and personalized approach that distinguish their services.

Distinctive services for an ever-changing industry

By offering a full range of distinctive services, this new entity will carry on its ongoing commitment to the growth of telecommunications infrastructure in Canada. These include surveys, inspections and specialized engineering in the fields of structures (towers and buildings), wireless communications and fibre optics, as well as extended telecommunication engineering services.

On February 1, 2025, the new entity formed by YRH Inc. and Pinargon Ltd will become YRH Inc.

The merger of YRH and Pinargon represents a renewed commitment to innovation, collaboration and the satisfaction of customer needs in an industry where technological advances demand constant evolution.

About YRH Inc.

Established in 1967, YRH Inc. is a consulting engineering firm dedicated to telecommunications, including wireless communications, fibre optics, FTTH, and intelligent transportation systems. YRH Inc. is active in the telecommunications sector and operates as an independent firm across Canada and worldwide. YRH is especially recognized in the field of critical telecommunications infrastructure requiring robust, high-performance systems. Its management team, including its human resources department, specializes in the telecommunications sector for large companies in the critical infrastructure sector operating their own telecommunication networks.

To find out more about YRH, please visit www.yrh.com

About Pinargon Ltd

Pinargon is an engineering firm specializing in wireless telecommunications, with a focus on end-to-end engineering of telecommunications and building structures, with operations throughout Quebec, Ontario and the Maritimes.

Pinargon offers services related to the construction of new sites as well as the upgrading of existing networks for major Canadian wireless operators. Its diversified team handles surveys of existing structures (towers and buildings), structural analyses, design and drawings of all site-related components (civil, architectural, structural, electrical and mechanical). Pinargon also offers project management, construction supervision and final inspection services. Renowned in the industry for its expertise and innovative, cost-effective solutions, Pinargon is a major player in the field of wireless telecommunications.

To find out more about Pinargon, please visit www.pinargon.com

