QUÉBEC CITY, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) looked back on a year that was marked by promising growth, a return to profitability, an expanded flight offering, and an enhanced passenger experience. The organization is ending 2024 with satisfaction and beginning 2025 with determination, especially as it transitions to a new strategic planning cycle.

At its annual general meeting under the theme HERE FOR ALL OF US, management showed that it is committed to its ecosystem and that its business conduct, governance, and actions are focused on its passengers, employees, business partners, and region.

Highlights of an encouraging report

Increase in passenger numbers: 1,737,803 passengers, up 49,067 (2.9%) from last year; 97.14% recovery in traffic compared with 2019, the pre-pandemic reference year

Return to profitability: Net income of $3.6 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) of $34.6 million

and earnings before interest and taxes (EBITDA) of More routes and new destinations: Capacity and frequency increased for Toronto , Calgary , Chicago , Charlotte, Tulum, and Paris , among others

, , , Charlotte, Tulum, and , among others Enhanced commercial offering: Spectrum announced and new concept unveiled for Nourcy Café Traiteur

Parking spaces and shuttle service added during peak season

Overall average passenger satisfaction rate: 9.1 out of 10

Improvements to décollezdequebec.ca, a practical solution for finding flights

78 infrastructure projects and studies designed to improve safety, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance the passenger experience

Consultations with over 1,000 citizens and 30 socio-economic development players as part of the strategic planning exercise for the 2025–2030 cycle

Support for more than 40 organizations in the Greater Québec City area, including an annual employee-led fundraising campaign for the United Way

50% reduction in GHGs compared to 2016

"In 2024, we strengthened our presence as never before, and we are very proud of the trajectory we are now on," commented Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Aéroport de Québec Inc. "We generated surpluses that will be reinvested in our development, which means we are finally starting to regain the momentum we had before the pandemic. The end of 2024 marks the closing of one cycle and the beginning of another, with all the possibilities that brings."

"The years ahead are likely to remain unpredictable. We are ready to face this uncertainty with a clear and resolute vision, a dedicated team, a discerning Board of Directors, and an unwavering desire to align with our region and all of Québec. We will stay deeply anchored in our community, visible in our market, and responsive to the needs of our employees, passengers, partners, and stakeholders," added André Boulanger, Chair of the Board of Directors.

For the current year and beyond, YQB has every intention of building on its foundations to meet the demands of a changing airline and airport industry.

The priorities are clear and our vision is well defined: namely, to ensure financial sustainability, enhance the YQB experience, strengthen awareness and appeal, implement our commitment to sustainable development, and focus on efficiency and agility.

"I am particularly excited about the 2025–2030 strategic plan, not only because it is the result of extensive collective reflection, but also because it aligns with our strengths, addresses our realities and imperatives, and reflects our shared ambitions. This plan reflects our commitment to remaining attentive to the passengers who choose us and to the community," concluded Mr. Poirier.

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

