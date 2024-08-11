QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), Destination Québec cité, and the Port of Québec are very pleased that American Airlines, the world's largest airline, has decided to add Charlotte to its selection of flights from Québec City. From now until November 2nd, 2024, American Airlines will offer one direct flight a week to North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on Saturdays, adding to its existing flights from YQB to Philadelphia and Chicago.

As Charlotte is a major U.S. transportation hub, this new connection will help to develop new tourist markets, particularly from the Southeastern United States, California, Texas, and Florida, generating lasting economic benefits for Québec's tourism industry.

The U.S. is our leading market internationally, and this new connection will make it easier for our neighbours to the south to discover our beautiful region during the fall. This period is the peak of the cruise season (18 scheduled cruise ship arrivals and departures), and therefore the new flight promises to be highly attractive to U.S. cruise passengers.

The announcement of this new American Airlines flight has been met with great enthusiasm from the local tourism industry:

"We're delighted to add service between Charlotte and Québec City, complementing flights from Philadelphia and Chicago to the beautiful Capitale-Nationale launched earlier this year. Our new weekly flight grants our customers from the U.S. the opportunity to explore the rich culture Québec City has to offer. We look forward to working closely again with our colleagues at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport as we deliver another successful route for American."

— José Freig, Vice President of International Operations, American Airlines

"This new route between Québec City and Charlotte shows our commitment to improving air service so we can further benefit travellers and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the greater Québec City region. This weekly flight will facilitate access to Québec City for U.S. tourists, and, since Charlotte is a major American Airlines hub, it will also increase connectivity to destinations including the Caribbean, Europe, and the entire United States. We want to thank American Airlines for their confidence in our market and our beautiful region."

— Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

"The creation of a direct flight between Québec City and Charlotte represents a key opportunity for our region. By facilitating access to our destination for new U.S. markets, this connection increases our potential to attract and develop these markets. The improved access will also optimize transport for cruise passengers and reduce the carbon footprint involved in connecting flights. By strengthening Québec City's position in the U.S. market (our largest international market), we're generating lasting benefits for the local tourism industry."

— Robert Mercure, General Manager, Destination Québec cité

"We are extremely pleased that American Airlines has added Charlotte to its list of destinations from Québec City. This new direct connection opens up many opportunities for our region, especially in the fall. This flight will strengthen our position as a destination of choice for U.S. cruise passengers and help to stimulate the local economy. It's excellent news for the Québec tourism industry."

— Mario Girard, CEO, Port of Québec

