OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Seventeen young innovators from across Canada are being celebrated as national finalists and national winners of Ingenious+, the Rideau Hall Foundation's youth innovation challenge.

Ingenious+ recognizes young people who are creating solutions to challenges they see in their communities and beyond. Already this year, 215 young people have been awarded more than $167,000 through regional awards, with each team receiving $1,000 to support their innovation. From that group, five national winners and twelve national finalists are now being recognized.

The five national winners were selected as the top entry in each of the program's categories: Community and Civic Engagement, Climate Change and the Environment, Equity and Inclusion, Health and Well-being, and Technology and Entrepreneurship. Each national winner will receive $10,000 to further develop their innovation.

The twelve national finalists were selected as the top entry from their province or territory, regardless of category. Each finalist will receive an additional $1,000 towards their innovation. Together, the 2026 regional and national awards represent approximately $230,000 invested in youth innovation across Canada.

The national finalists and winners gather on May 12 for a celebration in Ottawa, as well as a full day of mentorship, networking, and learning opportunities.

"The Ingenious+ national finalists and winners reflect the creativity, care, and determination young people are bringing to the challenges facing their communities," says Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. "From improving healthcare and accessibility, protecting environmental ecosystems, and strengthening community connection, these young innovators are developing thoughtful, practical solutions with real impact. Ingenious+ is about creating space for young people to lead, and the 2026 Ingenious+ finalists and winners are showing what that leadership in action can look like."

Since launching in 2022, Ingenious+ has supported more than 800 young innovators from across the country, helping build a growing national community of youth using creativity, empathy, and purpose to drive change.

This year's national finalists and winners represent innovations spanning environmental stewardship, accessibility, healthcare, sports science, newcomer support, Indigenous knowledge sharing, and community connection.

2026 Ingenious+ National Winners

Climate Change and the Environment

Lilou Lefebvre, Yukon

A Novel Algae Synergy for Carbon Capture and Water Purification

An algae bioreactor that uses advanced materials such as polysaccharides and graphene Quantum Dots to nearly double the rate of carbon dioxide capture, pollutant removal, and oxygen production, supporting a healthier environment.

Community and Civic Engagement

Madeleine McEwen, Nova Scotia

Community Lynx

A community recycling initiative that collects, cleans and delivers unclaimed items from over 18 Lost and Found Centres in Halifax, and redistributes them at no cost to newcomers.

Equity and Inclusion

Miyo Macario, British Columbia

Sense the Way

Geometric tactile wall pathways installed in homes for the blind, enabling residents to navigate unfamiliar spaces using touch-based wayfinding.

Health and Well-being

Gurnoor Kaur, Ontario

SynaptiQ: A demographically-robust AI-powered platform for the prediction and prevention of hospital-induced delirium

An AI-powered, non-contact platform that continuously detects and helps prevent hospital-induced delirium, enabling early intervention while supporting clinicians and safeguarding patient dignity.

Technology and Entrepreneurship

Akshit Erukulla, Ontario

CKDu Guardian: Solar-Powered Kinetic Kidney Screener

A portable diagnostic tool that enables early detection of chronic kidney disease through real-time urine analysis.

2026 Ingenious+ National Finalists

Alberta

Sara Waqas

Neurobiologically Informed Targeted Schizophrenia Treatment

A medicine approach to schizophrenia that integrates multi-modal brain imaging and genomics to develop neurobiologically targeted therapies, aimed at restoring brain function.

British Columbia

Jora Singh Nahal

A Novel Dual-Mode Hands-Free Computer Accessibility App: DeviceABLE

A computer accessibility app designed for people with various disabilities, enabling full hands-free control through head and facial movements or voice commands.

Manitoba

Antawn Omerez

GameChanger 2.0 | Basketball AI Assistant for Youth Player Development

A basketball analytics tool that uses AI to turn youth effort-based stats into clear feedback, helping community players and coaches recognize impact, growth, and improvement beyond scoring.

New Brunswick

Nathanael Buschhaus

Rooted Carbon

Rooted Carbon bridges the gap between complex climate science and everyday action. Our platform transforms a simple smartphone photo of a tree into a powerful data point for environmental stewardship.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Alpita Patro

Creators of Tomorrow – Creating for Elderly Project

Creators of Tomorrow develops gamified interventions to support independent care for seniors facing health challenges by adapting memory games and developing assistive technology.

Northwest Territories

Paxton Gordon

Trapping with Youth

A community-led initiative passing down traditional trapping and hunting skills to youth, strengthening cultural knowledge, confidence, and on-the-land survival skills.

Nova Scotia – Tie among finalists

Xander Christian

SwimX

Swim X provides free swimming lessons to newcomers, fostering swimming skills, confidence, and safety while promoting an inclusive environment for all.

Titiksha Dogra, Elma Shahini, Inioluwa Adara, Oluwadarasimi (Dara) Ifesanya

Crustacean Removal And Biodiversity Support System

CRABSS is an autonomous marine monitoring system that tracks invasive green crabs and environmental conditions to support biodiversity and coastal ecosystem management.

Ontario

Surya Narayan Santhakumar

SafeRider: AI-Powered Smart Helmet for Cyclist Collision Prevention and Emergency Response

An AI-powered smart bike helmet offering real-time vehicle detection, active collision prevention through turn signals and laser indicators, and automated emergency crash response.

Quebec

Zhijian Sun

SNOWCAPE

A reusable blanket that generates heat from snow using a zeolite‑based reaction. With biodegradable materials, it provides sustainable, electricity‑free warmth.

Saskatchewan

Ellen Qin

Early Multi-Sensor Hypothermia Risk Detection

A low-cost wearable device that estimates core body temperature by combining heart rate and skin temperature, identifying early warning signs of hypothermia and providing timely alerts.

Yukon

Sitka Land-Gillis

RAISE (Recovery Analytics and Intensity Surveillance Engine)

A machine-learning algorithm that alerts coaches to warning signs of Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S) by analyzing athletes' training data captured through wearable devices.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a non–partisan national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve the lives of Canadians. The RHF celebrates excellence while creating opportunities and connecting communities, all towards the shared purpose of a better Canada. Learn more: https://rhf-frh.ca/

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

Media Contact: Jill Clark, Sr Advisor, Strategic Communications and Media Relations, [email protected], Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-619-0230