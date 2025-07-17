Indigenous-led and community-driven initiatives contribute to shared goal of 10,000 Indigenous teachers nationwide

UNCEDED ANISHINAABE ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is honoured to announce 12 new Indigenous-led partnerships focused on recruitment and retention of Indigenous teachers. Spanning from Labrador to Yukon, the projects reflect diverse, locally grounded approaches to education—from land-based degree programs and new language revitalization tools to digital mentorship platforms and in-community teacher education.

This year's investments by RHF, made possible with support from the Mastercard Foundation, total $8.6 million and will accelerate progress toward a shared goal of supporting 10,000 First Nations, Inuit, and Métis teachers across Canada. The RHF is helping to build an education system where Indigenous educators are supported, valued, and equipped to lead in their communities through innovative initiatives led by Indigenous peoples and allies.

"These partnerships continue to show what's possible when Indigenous communities and institutions lead the way," says Roberta Jamieson, RHF Board Director and Co-Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Indigenous Teacher Education (NACITE). "Indigenous teachers bring strength to their students, schools, and Nations, and this initiative is one way we honour their impact."

The RHF is grateful for the guidance of NACITE and the work of an independent Indigenous adjudication committee who evaluated submissions and selected the successful projects.

These awards are being granted to the following recipients:

First Nation School Board and Save the Children Canada ( Yukon )

Nunavut Bilingual Education Society and Inhabit Education ( Nunavut )

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) - Inuit Nunangat University (Inuit Nunangat)

Sk ̱wx ̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) ( British Columbia )

Aboriginal Teacher Education Program, University of Alberta ( Alberta )

Faculty of Education (NITEP), University of British Columbia and Lax Kw'alaams First Nation ( British Columbia )

First Nations University of Canada (National)

Louis Riel Institute ( Manitoba )

Manitoba Indigenous Teacher Education Partnership, University of Manitoba and Frontier School Division ( Manitoba )

Matawa Education, Achieving the Dream Through Education ( Ontario )

Endaayan Indigenous Language Teacher Education Program, Gakino'amaage: Teach For Canada ( Ontario )

Indigenous Teacher Education Program-Labrador, Nunatsiavut Government, Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education, and Memorial University ( Labrador )

Collectively, these 12 projects will:

Prepare and certify hundreds of Indigenous teachers

Reach and support thousands of students and educators

Strengthen instruction in Inuktitut, Innu-aimun, Michif, Ojibwe, Oji-Cree, nêhiyaw Cree, and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim

Reinforce Indigenous-led education systems across Canada

"Indigenous youth are telling us loud and clear: they want to learn from educators who reflect their communities and worldviews," says Dr. Annette Trimbee, RHF Board Director and NACITE co-chair. "We are investing in projects where Indigenous values, languages, and knowledge systems shape the learning experience. This is about supporting educators who carry cultural wisdom into classrooms and creating spaces where all students can thrive."

"Supporting Indigenous teacher education means much more than training teachers — it's about nurturing Indigenous knowledge, language, and cultural continuity," says Rachel Mishenene, RHF Director of the Indigenous Teacher Education Initiative and an Indigenous educator herself. "These projects are led by Indigenous communities who know best how to positively impact the next generation of educators to teach in ways that are deeply connected to identity, and honour distinct worldviews and practices."

"We've heard from Indigenous youth and communities that more Indigenous teachers are needed to ensure safe, culturally grounded and positive learning environments," says Jennifer Brennan, Senior Director, Canada Programs at the Mastercard Foundation. "This initiative reflects a commitment to creating real pathways for Indigenous students to see themselves as educators and leaders in their own schools and lands. We are excited to see these new partnerships confirmed as tangible steps towards the realization of 10,000 new Indigenous teachers for Canada."

For more information: Indigenous Teacher Education Initiative - Rideau Hall Foundation

About the Projects:

Projects were submitted for funding through two distinct streams: Reinforce and Retain. These streams reflect a commitment to both scaling effective approaches in Indigenous teacher education, and improving teacher retention, strengthening the impact and sustainability of Indigenous teacher education across Canada.

Projects Funded through the 'Reinforce Stream':

The Reinforce stream, offering up to $1 million per initiative, supports long term innovation and expansion of teacher education programs.

Inuit Nunangat – Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) - Faculty of Silatusarniq, Inuit Nunangat University

Funding: $1,000,000 | 4 years

The development of a new education program will prepare Inuit for diverse education roles, grounded in Inuit knowledge and Inuktut, to strengthen language, identity, and self-determination.

Alberta – Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (ATEP), University of Alberta

Funding: $999,285 | 4 years

Enhancing community-based delivery, ATEP will support Indigenous teacher candidates and school administrators with a strong focus on land-based and relational learning.

British Columbia – Faculty of Education (NITEP), University of British Columbia and Lax Kw'alaams First Nation

Funding: $998,666 | 4 years

Opening a new field centre in Prince Rupert, NITEP will allow local Indigenous teacher candidates to complete their degrees while staying connected to their communities.

Manitoba – Manitoba Indigenous Teacher Education Partnership (MITEP), the University of Manitoba and Frontier School Division

Funding: $1,000,000 | 4 years

Delivering a community-based B.Ed. in 11 northern Manitoba Indigenous communities, significantly increasing the number of qualified First Nation, Inuit and Métis educators in northern Manitoba.

Ontario – Endaayan: A First Nations-Led Bachelor of Education, Gakino'amaage: Teach For Canada

Funding: $1,000,000 | 4 years

A First Nations-led teacher education program that supports in-community B.Ed completion through language-embedded, locally governed training in partnership with accredited institutions.

Labrador – Indigenous Teacher Education Program-Labrador (ITEP-Lab), Nunatsiavut Government, Mamu Tshishkutamashutau Innu Education and Memorial University

Funding: $1,000,000 | 4 years

This culturally grounded teacher education program will train Inuit and Innu educators to serve their communities using dual-culture and community-led approaches.

Projects Funded through the 'Retain' Stream:

The Retain stream, with funding up to $500,000, focuses on projects that explore and enhance the conditions needed for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis educators to stay and thrive in the profession.

Yukon – First Nation School Board and Save the Children Canada: Cultural Education Resources

Funding: $433,457 | 2 years

In partnership with three Yukon First Nation communities, this project will co-create culturally grounded classroom resources with Elders and Knowledge Keepers, supporting educators and students.

Nunavut – Nunavut Bilingual Education Society and Inhabit Education: Inuktitut Literacy Sequence Resource Package

Funding: $479,000 | 2 years

A comprehensive Inuktitut literacy toolkit—teaching guide, sound wall cards, decodable texts—will enhance Inuktitut reading instruction for educators and students.

British Columbia – Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation): Cultural Education Resources

Funding: $498,000 | 2 years

This initiative supports educators and students through the development of language and culture-based classroom tools in Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim.

National – First Nations University of Canada: National Indigenous Educator Resource Hub

Funding: $499,000 | 2 years

A national mentorship and knowledge-sharing platform will connect 500+ Indigenous educators through research-informed resources and professional networks.

Manitoba – Louis Riel Institute: Red River Métis Circle of Educators Resources

Funding: $251,806 | 2 years

This project supports Red River Métis educators with leadership training and curriculum development rooted in Red River Métis identity and the Michif language.

Ontario – Matawa Education, Achieving the Dream Through Education: Ojibwe, Oji-Cree, and Cree Language Resources

Funding: $500,000 | 2 years

The development of language resources to support educators across 9 Matawa First Nation member communities, strengthening community-based language instruction.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

Media contact: Jill Clark, Manager of Communications and Media Relations, Rideau Hall Foundation, 613-619-0230, [email protected]