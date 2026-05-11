OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is proud to announce the 9th annual Canadian Innovation Week (CIW26), taking place May 11–15, 2026, under the theme "Local Roots, Global Reach." This national celebration highlights how Canadian innovation begins in communities across the country and grows into solutions that shape the world.

Canadian Innovation Week takes place May 11-15, 2026. (CNW Group/Rideau Hall Foundation)

From coast to coast to coast, #CIW26 brings together innovators, partners, and communities to showcase the creativity, collaboration, and leadership driving Canada's innovation ecosystem forward. Through a dynamic mix of in-person and virtual events, Canadians of all ages and sectors are invited to take part in this national movement celebrating ideas in action.

"At its heart, Canadian Innovation Week is about the journey of ideas," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation. "Innovation starts with personal experiences and community challenges and grows through collaboration into solutions that can shape systems, strengthen communities, and impact the world. #CIW26 celebrates that entire journey, and the people who bring it to life."

CIW26 Daily Themes – Local Roots, Global Reach

Each day of Canadian Innovation Week 2026 highlights a different dimension of Canadian innovation, from inclusion and prosperity to sustainability and global impact:

Monday, May 11 – Innovation Without Barriers

From inclusion to compassion, Canadians are leading social innovations that remove barriers and strengthen communities. This day celebrates those driving equity, accessibility, and belonging through creativity and collaboration.

Tuesday, May 12 – Innovate and Prosper

Innovation fuels prosperity and shapes Canada's place on the global stage. Today we celebrate future-focused entrepreneurs and technologies driving growth in emerging sectors and building a stronger economy for all.

Wednesday, May 13 – Innovation Ignited

Young Canadians are redefining what's possible. This day celebrates the next generation of innovators whose curiosity, leadership, and creativity are driving progress and inspiring change across the country

Thursday, May 14 – Northern Lights, Global Impact

Celebrate the extraordinary Canadians whose ideas illuminate our nation and inspire the world. Their achievements remind us that excellence begins with purpose and grows through collaboration.

Friday, May 15 – Greener Tomorrow

Canadian innovators are tackling the greatest challenge of our time: building a greener, more resilient future. Today we celebrate sustainable technologies, clean growth, and environmental leadership rooted in care for the planet.

Signature Events

Ingenious+ National Ceremony – May 12

The Ingenious+ challenge empowers youth aged 14–18 to innovate for good. The national ceremony celebrates finalists from across Canada and announces national winners, spotlighting youth leadership and creativity in action.

Governor General's Innovation Awards (GGIA) – May 13

Held at Rideau Hall, the Governor General's Innovation Awards recognize recipients whose transformative innovations are making a lasting impact in Canada and beyond. These awards celebrate excellence, collaboration, and global influence.

Join the Movement

#CIW26 is more than a celebration, it is a platform for connection, storytelling, and action. RHF invites organizations and individuals across Canada to participate by hosting events, sharing stories, and highlighting innovations that begin locally and grow globally.

Partner-led events will take place across the country, showcasing innovations in clean technology, health, education, reconciliation, entrepreneurship, and community-led solutions.

The #CIW26 Toolkit, available online, provides resources, messaging, and assets to help partners and participants share and amplify their impact.

Learn more and get involved: canadianinnovationspace.ca

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a non-political national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada. The RHF works closely with many partners, including the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. The RHF manages all aspects of the Governor General's Innovation Awards.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

For media inquiries, contact: Jill Clark, Rideau Hall Foundation, [email protected], 613-809-1480