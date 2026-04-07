OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of the Governor General's Innovation Awards (GGIA). These awards recognize and celebrate Canadian individuals, teams and organizations for their excellence in innovation and their contributions in helping to shape our future and positively impact our quality of life.

Beyond honouring exceptional Canadian innovations, these awards have also inspired innovators of all ages to drive progress in diverse fields, from science and technology to the arts and social innovation.

Governor General's Innovation Awards (CNW Group/Rideau Hall Foundation)

The five recipients of the 2026 Governor General's Innovation Awards are:

2026 Governor General's Innovation Awards Recipients

Dunn House--Canada's first hospital-led supportive housing initiative:

(Dr. Andrew Boozary)

For the development of Dunn House, Canada's first hospital led social medicine housing initiative, Dr. Andrew Boozary united the United Health Network (UHN), the City of Toronto, United Way Greater Toronto, Fred Victor, and all levels of government to transform a parking lot into 50 supportive housing units for people experiencing homelessness. Dunn House demonstrates that innovation extends beyond technology, reimagining systems to meet society's most vulnerable needs.

Nominated by: The Gairdner Foundation

War-affected Youth as Co-researchers:

(Dr. Myriam Denov)

Researching the lives of war affected children demands sensitive, innovative methods. A pioneer in youth participation, Dr. Myriam Denov engages young people as co-researchers in data collection, analysis, and knowledge sharing. Her work has transformed participatory practices, advanced equity and inclusion, and supported youth in rebuilding their lives after conflict.

Nominated by: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

Growcer: Modular vertical farming solutions: Growcer

(Mr. Corey Ellis and Ms. Alida Burke)

Growcer's modular vertical farms redefine food access by using 95% less water, no pesticides, and no farmland to grow fresh food year round in harsh conditions. Since 2016, more than 120 farms in Canada and 1,000 globally have produced over 75 million servings, feeding up to 110 people daily. Growcer advances food sovereignty, strengthens climate resilience, and enhances global leadership in sustainable agritech.

Nominated by: Invest Ottawa & MaRS Discovery District

Discovery and therapeutic translation of glucagon-like peptides:

(Dr. Daniel Drucker)

Dr. Daniel Drucker discovered the actions of GLP1 and GLP2, advancing GLP1 science into transformative diabetes and obesity therapies. He identified GLP2's biological activity and discovered the degradation resistant analogue Teduglutide, the first approved chronic treatment for intestinal failure. GLP1 therapies reduce kidney disease, heart attacks, stroke, liver and cardiovascular complications, profoundly improving outcomes for people with chronic metabolic disorders.

Nominated by: Canadian Institutes of Health Research

Creating the field of metabolomics:

(Dr. David Wishart)

Dr. David Wishart pioneered and defined metabolomics, the high through put study of small molecules central to understanding health, disease, and the environment. As founder of the Human Metabolome Project and creator of databases including HMDB, FooDB, and DrugBank, he helped build a $3billion field. His open tools, assays, and companies transformed biomarker discovery, precision medicine, and health research around the world.

Nominated by: Universities Canada

2026 GGIA Selection and Assessment Committees

The GGIA Selection and Assessment Committees are composed of distinguished individuals chosen for their expertise in and breadth of understanding of the Canadian innovation ecosystem.

2026 GGIA Assessment Committee:

Melissa Allen (Committee Chair), Founder Capital M Ventures

Nicole Antoine Founder and CEO of N/A & Co Inc; co-founder of BLAXPO and Four Brown Girls

Christian Bagg Inventor and Mechanical Designer, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Bowhead Corporation

Jacqueline Jennings Co-Founder & Executive Director, The Fireweed Institute

Sheila Wang, M.D., Ph. D., FRCPC Assistant Professor at the University of Toronto, Staff Dermatologist and Clinician-Investigator at Women's College Hospital, and co-founder of Swift Medical

Helen Watts Executive Director of Student Energy

2026 GGIA Selection Committee:

Robert Luke (Committee Chair), Chief Executive Officer, eCampusOntario

Julie L'Heureux, Director, Philanthropy and Community Relations, at Power Corporation of Canada

Aatifd Baskendri, Chief Executive Officer, The Northpine Foundation

Dr. Stéphanie Michaud President and CEO of BioCanRx,

Jean-Simon Venne Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, BrainBox AI

An event celebrating the 2026 GGIA Laureates will take place on May 13, 2026 at Rideau Hall during Canadian Innovation Week (May 11 to 15).

About the Governor General's Innovation Awards

Launched in 2016, the Governor General's Innovation Awards inspire Canadians to embrace innovation and to emulate bold, entrepreneurial innovators who are creating meaningful improvements to quality of life.

The Awards are given to individuals, teams and/or organizations whose innovations are:

truly exceptional;

transformative; and,

positive in their impact on quality of life in Canada.

Each year, up to six award winners are identified through a two-stage, merit-based selection process. For more information on the awards visit innovation.gg.ca.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a non-political national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to celebrate what is best about Canada. The RHF works closely with many partners, including the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. The RHF manages all aspects of the Governor General's Innovation Awards.

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

For media inquiries, contact: Jill Clark, Rideau Hall Foundation, [email protected], 613-809-1480