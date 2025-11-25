NEWMARKET, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing - Central Region has arrested a youth in connection with an ongoing investigation into terrorism related offences, under the Criminal Code of Canada.

On November 4th, 2025, RCMP officers from Central Region (Ontario) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA-INSET) arrested and charged a youth with the following:

Participating in the activities of a terrorist group by the editing and public posting of ISIS propaganda videos contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code ;





; Inviting a person to provide property, i.e., firearms, intending that they be used, in whole or in part, for the purpose of facilitating or carrying out a terrorist activity contrary to s. 83.03(1) of the Criminal Code.

The RCMP would like to thank its partners for their invaluable support throughout this investigation, including the New York Police Department, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Public Prosecution Service of Canada, and the Ministry of the Attorney General for their collaboration on this successful investigation.

"This arrest is the result of a coordinated effort with domestic and international partners and demonstrates the RCMP's commitment to public safety by disrupting threats to Canada's national security."- Superintendent James Parr, Officer-in Charge, Federal Policing - Central Region INSET.

"Public safety knows no borders, and international terrorism knows no other purpose than to sow chaos and fear. The New York City Police Department will confront this threat whenever and wherever it presents itself, and we were proud to partner with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and others to uncover this dangerous plot and keep people safe. Thank you to all the investigators who worked on this case, and who continue to set the standard in counterterrorism, intelligence, and national security operations." - , Jessica S. Tisch, NYPD Commissioner

***Please refer to Section 110, Subsection 1, of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA):

110. (1) Subject to this section, no person shall publish the name of a young person, or any other information related to a young person, if it would identify the young person as a young person dealt with under this Act.***

Fast Facts

Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET undertake national security criminal investigations into terrorist criminal activities as defined in the anti-terrorism provisions of the Criminal Code, as well as any offence arising out of a threat to the security of Canada.

The RCMP takes threats to Canada's national security very seriously. The national security team in the Toronto area, GTA/SW INSET, gathered evidence that indicated a potentially dangerous threat and took action to keep Canadians safe.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This collaboration is an example of our commitment to serving with excellence. We work collaboratively with communities and partners to provide and support innovative and professional policing services.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]