TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation in Ontario has led to the arrest of two men involved in a criminal operation that used online classified advertisements to recruit women to smuggle illegal drugs out of Canada through Toronto Pearson International Airport. The RCMP and CBSA are urging the public to exercise caution when responding to online ads for job offers that promise large sums of money with little explanation and require international travel.

The investigation began after two Canadian women were arrested in Nigeria for attempting to transport cannabis into the country. They had been recruited through ads posted on the classifieds website "LeoList", targeting women aged 20 to 65. The ads promised up to $20,000 in exchange for travelling in and out of Canada while carrying illicit drugs. Following a nine-month investigation, RCMP and CBSA officers were able to intercept and disrupt the scheme before an additional illicit shipment of 29 kilograms of cannabis could leave Canada.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region, Toronto Airport Detachment has charged:

Charles Adewoye (48) of Toronto:

Exportation of Cannabis contrary to section 11(1) of the Cannabis Act ;

; Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offense contrary to section 465(1) of the Criminal Code.

Shamaarke Jafar Ismail (25) of the United Kingdom:

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Exporting contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act ;

; Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offense contrary to section 465(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer contrary to section 129(1) of the Criminal Code.

Adewoye and Ismail were released on bail and will appear in court on January 16, 2026.

"This investigation demonstrates the importance of proactive policing in detecting and dismantling criminal operations that exploit vulnerable individuals. The recruitment of unsuspecting community members for high-risk criminal activity is deeply concerning, and we are committed to pursuing anyone who engages in this behaviour."

- Superintendent Dale Foote, Officer in Charge, Federal Policing – Central Region Border Integrity

"Organized crime preys on the vulnerable. This case demonstrates the real cost of engaging in criminal activity. The CBSA works in close collaboration with local and international law enforcement agencies to disrupt crime, keep Canada's border strong, and stop those who try to endanger our communities. Information sharing with our partners is vital to border security and contributes to tackling head-on the international organized crime problem of networks operating across many countries."

- Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Report Suspicious Activity

If you have information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession - or wish to report other criminal activity - please contact:

RCMP in Ontario: 1-800-387-0020

CBSA Border Watch Line (confidential): 1-888-502-9060

Crime Stoppers (anonymous): 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

Fast Facts



Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information available on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to intercepting and investigating smuggling attempts at our border and disrupting organized crime.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions related to narcotic smuggling.

With a presence across Canada, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry.

The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals, this may mean removal from Canada and a ban on returning to Canada.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

