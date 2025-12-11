OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Ontario have successfully concluded a 10-month investigation that dismantled a significant international drug trafficking operation exploiting Canadian mail services. The investigation began when RCMP officers discovered individuals using Canada Post to ship drugs across Canada and internationally to over a dozen countries.

Working in close collaboration with the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), investigators were able to uncover that the individuals operating this network were shipping controlled substances, such as methamphetamine and cocaine, across the world to the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Austria, India and Ireland, as well as multiple provinces across Canada.

On October 22, 2025, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a Findlay Creek residence in Ottawa and seized nearly 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 200 Hydromorphone pills, cocaine and other substances with a total approximate street value of $166,000.

As a result of these seizures, the RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region, Serious and Organized Crime Unit arrested and charged the following individuals:

Ian Murray (43) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – Exportation of a controlled substance – Section 465(1)(c) – Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.)

Commission of offence for a Criminal Organization – Instructing – Section 467.13(1) – C.C.

4 counts of Trafficking a controlled Substance (Cocaine) – Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

4 counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Section 5(2) CDSA

Ellysha Garand (36) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – Exportation of a controlled substance – Section 465(1)(c) – C.C.

Commission of offence for a Criminal Organization – Participating – Section 467.12 – C.C.

8 counts of Trafficking a controlled Substance (Cocaine) – Section 5(1) of the CDSA

4 counts of Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime – Section 354(1)(a) C.C.

Mikias Mekonen (41) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

Commission of offence for a criminal organization – Participating – Section 467.12 C.C.

17 counts of trafficking a controlled substance (Hydromorphone and Cocaine) – Section 5(1) CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime – Section 354(1)(a) C.C.

Aseel Al-Taee (50) of Ottawa, Ontario with:

2 counts of trafficking a controlled substance – Section 5(1) CDSA

Murray and Mekonen were both released on bail. Garand was remanded with her next bail review on December 10, 2025. Al-Taee was released by police on an Undertaking and is next due to appear in Ottawa court on March 3, 2026.

The RCMP would like to thank its partners, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the CBSA, for their collaboration on this investigation.

"This operation underscores the RCMP's commitment to combating organized crime, protecting Canadian communities, and working with international partners to stop the flow of harmful substances in and out of the country."

- Superintendent Jonathan Ko, Officer in Charge, Greater Toronto Integrated Operations

If you have any information related to drug trafficking, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

