NEWMARKET, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) has arrested an individual in connection with an ongoing investigation into terrorism-related offences, under the Criminal Code of Canada.

On November 26, 2025, RCMP officers from Ontario's Greater Toronto Area / Southwest INSET arrested and charged Waleed KHAN (27) of Toronto with the following:

Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did, directly or indirectly, provide property, to fund, knowing that, in whole or in part, it would be used by or would benefit a terrorist group, namely ISIS, contrary to s. 83.03(2) of the Criminal Code ;

; Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did, directly or indirectly, provide property, to wit social media accounts, knowing that, in whole or in part, they would be used by or would benefit a terrorist group, namely ISIS, contrary to s. 83.03(2) of the Criminal Code ;

; Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did participate in the activities of a terrorist group by providing property to be used to carry out terrorist activity or benefit any person facilitating or carrying out terrorist activity, contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did participate in the activities of a terrorist group by making himself, in response to instructions from any of the persons who constitute a terrorist group, available to facilitate or commit a terrorism offence or an act or omission outside Canada that, if committed in Canada, would be a terrorism offence, contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did facilitate terrorist activity by providing property used to carry out terrorist activity or benefiting any person facilitating or carrying out terrorist activity, contrary to s. 83.19 of the Criminal Code ;

; Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did commit an indictable offence, to wit conspiracy to commit murder, for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with a terrorist group, contrary to s. 83.2 of the Criminal Code ;

; Between June 17, 2025 and August 17, 2025, in the City of Toronto and elsewhere in the Province of Ontario, Waleed Khan did conspire with persons known and unknown to commit murder, contrary to s. 465(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

The RCMP would like to thank its partners for their invaluable support throughout this investigation, including the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the Ministry of the Attorney General and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada for their collaboration on this successful investigation.

"This arrest represents the culmination of a significant investigation by the RCMP and its partners to disrupt threats to National Security and preserve public safety. I would like to thank our members and colleagues for their flexibility and dedicated effort."- Superintendent James Parr, Officer-in Charge, GTA/SW INSET.

Fast Facts

INSET is made up of representatives of the RCMP, Municipal and Provincial police forces as well as Federal and Provincial partners and agencies. INSET collects, shares, and analyzes information that concerns threats to National Security and criminal extremism/terrorism.

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it.

The RCMP's core values guide our daily activities. All employees are expected to live and model the values in their work. This collaboration is an example of our commitment to serving with excellence. We work collaboratively with communities and partners to provide and support innovative and professional policing services.

There is currently a section 517 publication ban in place. A section 517 publication ban prohibits the publication of any information, evidence, or representations made at or in anticipation of a bail hearing. Any bail conditions, reasons of the bail court, and any evidence or materials relied upon at the bail hearing are prohibited from disclosure.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]