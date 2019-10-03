Your 20-minute education boost is here: Forum for Women Entrepreneurs launches a new podcast series in collaboration with The Scotiabank Women Initiative™

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE), in collaboration with The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, launched a podcast series: The Go-To: For Entrepreneurs in the Know, bringing accessible, free and tangible education to women entrepreneurs across Canada.

The Go-To, is a bi-weekly podcast available in both official languages, English and French, and is available on Apple Podcast, Google Play and more, and at www.fwe.ca/thegoto and scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

The series will focus on business and entrepreneurship essentials. Featuring inspiring and successful Canadian women entrepreneurs and Scotiabank experts, each episode dives into topics such as branding and marketing, fundraising, public relations, and financial matters, providing key takeaways for listeners.

"We are delighted to team up with FWE to bring tailored education to women business leaders through our program," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO, Tangerine, and executive sponsor of The Scotiabank Women Initiative™. "Empowering women through education is fundamental to helping women take their businesses to the next level. The podcast series is a way for women leaders to continue learning from each other – it's a great addition to the self-directed education, mentorship and boot camps we offer to our clients."

The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ is a comprehensive program that supports women-owned, women-led businesses by providing access to capital, mentorship and education.

"FWE is proud to collaborate with The Scotiabank Women Initiative™ to make The Go-To possible," said Paulina Cameron, CEO of FWE, and host of the podcast. "An entrepreneur's day is full with seemingly never-ending to-dos and meetings, and yet the journey can still feel lonely and overwhelming amidst all the decisions that need to be made. With The Go-To, we're making education accessible and digestible, in 20-minute episodes that can fit into breakfast time or in between meetings," she continued, adding that guests are experienced, successful Canadian entrepreneurs themselves such as Joanna Griffiths, Priya Chopra, Traci Costa, Taran Ghatrora and many more.

For more information on The Scotiabank Women Initiative™, visit scotiabankwomeninitiative.com.

Participation in the Scotiabank Women Initiative™ or any program-related events does not constitute advice or an offer or commitment by Scotiabank to provide any financial products or services.

About Forum for Women Entrepreneurs (FWE)

Founded in 2002, FWE is a national organization that energizes, educates, mentors and connects women entrepreneurs to be wildly successful, promoting strengthened economies and thriving communities. FWE's game-changing programs are available to any woman entrepreneur in the country, and support a community of over 700 women annually. To learn more, visit fwe.ca. FWE is a registered charity, #861056646RR0001.

