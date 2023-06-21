Public Information Sessions

What is happening?

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The independent committee for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Wind Development in Newfoundland and Labrador, will host meet and greet sessions to provide those interested in offshore wind development an opportunity to learn more about this assessment, provide comments, and meet the committee who will be leading the assessment. The sessions will be held virtually in English. French is available upon request.

The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador tasked an independent committee to conduct a regional assessment of offshore wind development in Newfoundland and Labrador. The committee will assess the potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits of future offshore wind development for this area. This regional assessment will be used to inform and improve future planning, licencing and impact assessment processes for offshore wind development.

Meet and Greet Virtual Sessions (MS Teams)

June 28, 2023 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm (NL Time)

June 28, 2023 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (NL Time)

To register for a session, email [email protected] indicating which session you would like to attend and if you require any accommodations for accessibly.

Have a question?

Write to us at [email protected] or visit the regional assessment's homepage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 84343).

