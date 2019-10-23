Yellow Pages' Québec Clerical Representatives Ratify New Collective Bargaining Agreement, Completing Company's Process of Renegotiating Labor Contracts

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) ("Yellow Pages" or the "Company") announced today that its clerical representatives in the province of Québec have ratified a new, four-year collective bargaining agreement.

"I want to thank our clerical professionals for the support and collaboration they have consistently given our Company. Their willingness to modernize the manner in which they work will give the Company the ability to more effectively operate and 'bend the revenue curve' in our modern-day marketplace," commented David Eckert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yellow Pages.

Over the past year, all of the Company's collective bargaining agreements have been renegotiated, with the next-expiring agreement running through December 31, 2021.

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411.ca, and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, YP Shopwise, YP Dine, Canada411, and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

