MONTREAL , Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, released its operating and financial results today for the quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2025.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results, which reflect our continuing progress toward revenue stability, and a strong cash balance," said Sherilyn King, President and CEO of Yellow Pages Limited.

King commented on the key developments:

Progress toward revenue stability.

"For the sixth consecutive quarter, we report a favorable 'bending of the revenue curve' in Q2, as our rate of change in revenue was better than the change reported for the previous quarter." Progress on revenue initiatives. "We are encouraged by the continued momentum in the core metrics driving our revenue performance. These include the continued deceleration of the customer count decline rate, supported by new customer acquisitions, stable renewal rates and strong average spend per customer. We believe these fundamentals position us well for continued success in the medium and long term."

Progress on revenue initiatives.

Good quarterly earnings.

Strong cash balance.

Group annuity contracts purchase.

Pension plan contribution.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage information and per share information)

Yellow Pages Limited For the three-month periods

ended June 30, For the six-month periods

ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $51,682 $55,838 $102,490 $110,809 Adjusted EBITDA2 $10,684 $14,770 $22,569 $30,067 Adjusted EBITDA margin2 20.7 % 26.5 % 22.0 % 27.1 % Income before income taxes $2,187 $10,421 $8,848 $21,790 Net income $1,543 $7,626 $6,506 $16,021 Basic income per share $0.11 $0.56 $0.48 $1.18 Diluted income per share $0.11 $0.55 $0.46 $1.16 CAPEX2 $316 $699 $789 $1,685 Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX2 $10,368 $14,071 $21,780 $28,382 Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin2 20.1 % 25.2 % 21.3 % 25.6 % Cash flows from operating activities $12,144 $13,744 $15,422 $19,198

(1) The dividend will be designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Income from operations before depreciation and amortization and restructuring and other charges (defined herein as Adjusted EBITDA), as shown in Yellow Pages Limited's interim condensed consolidated statements of income. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, CAPEX, Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX and Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS® Accounting Standards. Therefore, they are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Refer to the section on Non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document for more details.

Second Quarter of 2025 Results

Total Revenues decreased 7.4% year-over-year and amounted to $51.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 , an improvement from the decrease of 7.6% reported last quarter.

for the three-month period ended , an improvement from the decrease of 7.6% reported last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX 1 totalled $10.4 million and the EBITDA less CAPEX margin 1 was 20.1%.

totalled and the EBITDA less CAPEX margin was 20.1%. Net income amounted to $1.5 million , or to $0.11 diluted income per share.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Total revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 decreased by 7.4% year-over-year and amounted to $51.7 million as compared to $55.8 million for the same period last year. The decrease in revenues is mainly due to the decline of our higher margin digital media and print products and to a lesser extent to our lower margin digital services products, thereby creating pressure on our gross profit margins.

Total digital revenues decreased 6.4% year-over-year and amounted to $41.0 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $43.8 million for the same period last year. The revenue decline is mainly attributable to a decrease in digital customer count, partially offset by an increase in the average spend per customer.

Total print revenues decreased 11.2% year-over-year and amounted to $10.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. The revenue decline is mainly due to the decrease in the number of print customers while the spend per customer has improved year-over-year driven by price increases.

The decline rate for total revenues, digital revenues and print revenues all improved year-over-year. The improvement of the revenue decline rates was mainly due to the deceleration of the customer count decline rate, fueled by an increase in new customer acquisitions, while renewal rates remained relatively stable and an increase in average spend per customer, due in part to price increases.

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $10.7 million or 20.7% of revenues in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, relative to $14.8 million or 26.5% of revenues for the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin1 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 is the result of revenue pressures, the ongoing investments in our tele-sales force capacity, and the impact of the Company's share price on cash settled stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by optimization in cost of sales, reductions in other operating costs including reductions in our workforce and associated employee expenses. The revaluation of cash settled stock-based compensation liabilities resulted in an expense of $0.6 million for the three-month period ended

June 30, 2025 compared to a recovery of $1.2 million for the same period last year. Revenue pressures from product mix and investments in our tele-sales force capacity, partially offset by continued optimization and cost reductions, will continue to cause pressure on margins in upcoming quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX decreased by $3.7 million to $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million during the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX and Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 is driven by the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a decrease in CAPEX spend year-over-year.

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 amounted to $1.5 million as compared to net income of $7.6 million for the same period last year. The decrease is mainly due to lower Adjusted EBITDA, the increase in restructuring and other charges and the settlement loss on annuity purchase, partially offset by the decrease in depreciation and amortization and income taxes.

Cash flows from operating activities decreased by $1.6 million to $12.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 from $13.7 million for the same period last year. The decrease is mainly due to lower Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in funding of post-employment benefit plans of $1.5 million and $1.2 million increase in change in operating assets and liabilities. The change in operating assets and liabilities is mainly due to the timing in the collection of trade receivables and the payment of trade receivables.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Income from operations before depreciation and amortization and restructuring and other charges (defined herein as Adjusted EBITDA), as shown in Yellow Pages Limited's interim condensed consolidated statements of income. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, CAPEX, Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX, Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, they are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Refer to the section on Non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document for more details.



About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the objectives, strategies, financial conditions and results of operations and businesses of YP (including, without limitation, payment of a cash dividend per share per quarter to its common shareholders). These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at August 5, 2025, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in section 5 of our August 5, 2025 Management's Discussion and Analysis. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A djusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

In order to provide a better understanding of the results, the Company uses the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA is equal to Income from operations before depreciation and amortization and restructuring and other charges (defined herein as Adjusted EBITDA), as shown in Yellow Pages Limited's interim condensed consolidated statements of income. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not performance measures defined under IFRS Accounting Standards and are not considered an alternative to income from operations or net income in the context of measuring Yellow Pages performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and are therefore not likely to be comparable to similar measures used by other publicly traded companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be used as exclusive measures of cash flow since they do not account for the impact of working capital changes, income taxes, interest payments, pension funding, capital expenditures, debt principal reductions and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed on page 11 of our August 5, 2025 MD&A. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate the performance of its business as it reflects its ongoing profitability. Management believes that certain investors and analysts use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to measure a company's ability to service debt and to meet other payment obligations or as common measurement to value companies in the media and marketing solutions industry as well as to evaluate the performance of a business.

A djusted EBITDA less CAPEX and Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin

The Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX, which is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, less CAPEX which we define as additions to intangible assets and additions to property and equipment as reported in the Investing Activities section of the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin is defined as the percentage of Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX to revenues. Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX and Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards. Therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX and Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin to evaluate the performance of our business as it reflects cash generated from business activities. We believe that certain investors and analysts use Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX and Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX margin to evaluate the performance of businesses in our industry.

The most comparable financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards to Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX is Income from operations before depreciation and amortization and restructuring and other charges (defined above as Adjusted EBITDA) as shown in Yellow Pages Limited's interim condensed consolidated statements of income. Refer to table below for reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX.

Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentage information)











For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income from operations before depreciation and amortization

and restructuring and other charges (Adjusted EBITDA) $ 10,684 $ 14,770 $ 22,569 $ 30,067 CAPEX

316

699

789

1,685 Total Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX $ 10,368 $ 14,071 $ 21,780 $ 28,382

