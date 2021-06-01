MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, declares a quarterly cash dividend(1) and confirms the full redemption of its Exchangeable Debentures at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest, an amount that totals $111,314,320.

"As we announced on April 23, 2021, we are pleased to confirm that the Company fully redeemed its Exchangeable Debentures yesterday and now has officially reached the milestone of becoming debt-free" said David A. Eckert, President and CEO of Yellow Pages Limited. "Further, the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as at June 9, 2021".

(1) The dividend will be designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca .

For further information: Investors, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Media, Treena Cooper, Senior Vice-President, Secretary and General Counsel, [email protected]

