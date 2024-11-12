MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) ("Yellow Pages" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Harrison to its board of directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Mr. Harrison brings over 30 years of executive, financial, and industry experience to the Board. He is currently Group Chief Financial Officer of The Windracers Group in the UK. He was previously Group Chief Financial Officer of Yell/Hibu, a peer of the Company operating in the UK and North America. Martin qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse, previously held senior finance positions at Inmarsat, Colt and ICI, and has been involved in business operations in Canada. He holds a masters degree in economics from the University of Edinburgh.

Martin replaces Susan Kudzman, who, after 10 years of service to Yellow Pages, has decided to leave the Board. The Board and management of the Company would like to thank Ms. Kudzman for her many contributions to the Company and wise leadership of the Board.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca.

SOURCE Yellow Pages Limited

Contacts: Investors & Media, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]