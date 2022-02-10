MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, announced it has introduced a unique advertising solution that centralizes the small and medium sized business's ("SMB's") digital marketing into a single platform.

"SMB owners often struggle with deciding where to allocate their advertising dollars to maximize their return on investment. Our new Multi-Channel Ads solution allows SMBs to launch within days of sale, digital ads that will be shown at the right time, to the right customer, on the right platforms, including Google, Meta and Instagram," said Sherilyn King, Senior Vice President Sales, Marketing and Customer Service of Yellow Pages Limited. She continued, "Our offering is enabled by our new strategic partnership with GotU, an innovative, AI-based digital campaign creation and optimization platform."

"We are excited to partner with Yellow Pages and work together on innovative projects. Our combined, deep industry knowledge and expertise will assist in making Yellow Pages' SMBs a success," said Paolo Portioli, CEO of GotU.

About Yellow Pages Limited

Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) is a Canadian digital media and marketing company that creates opportunities for buyers and sellers to interact and transact in the local economy. Yellow Pages holds some of Canada's leading local online properties including YP.ca, Canada411 and 411.ca. The Company also holds the YP, Canada411 and 411 mobile applications and Yellow Pages print directories. For more information visit www.corporate.yp.ca .

About GotU

GotU Limited is a MarTech company present in various markets, primarily EMEA and North America, which develops technology and offers unique hyperlocal, cross channel advertising and marketing services aimed at Resellers who support the growth of local SMEs and Brands that want to promote their stores locally. We design innovative, AI-based platforms to assist with supporting the number of clients visiting websites and stores. For more information visit https://gotu.io

For further information: Investors, Franco Sciannamblo, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer [email protected]; Media, Treena Cooper, Senior Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel [email protected]