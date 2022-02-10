MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yellow Pages Limited (TSX: Y) (the "Company"), a leading Canadian digital media and marketing company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Wix (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence.

"Covid-19 has accelerated the need for small and medium sized businesses ("SMBs") to establish a digital presence for potential customers to purchase their products and services. We now provide SMBs an expertly built, eye-catching website that will go live within days of sale. Our strategic partnership with Wix has strengthened our website offering, making it easy for SMBs to add on additional features, including e-commerce and online booking. And updates are quick and easy. SMBs now have the choice of 'doing it together' with our digital expert, or having our digital expert 'do it for you' and take care of it all," explained Sherilyn King, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Service of Yellow Pages Limited.

Anthony Scaglione, EVP of Global Partners at Wix, commented, "Small businesses are the heart of the economy, and Yellow Pages' depth of knowledge and ability to guide SMBs is a perfect match for us. Just as Yellow Pages is a leading digital media and marketing services for Canadian SMBs, Wix is a leading technology layer for creating and growing a holistic digital presence which is more essential than ever for businesses in today's world."

