YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

CHICAGO and INDORE, India, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies, a leading global technology integrator, and outsourcing specialist, announced a new reseller partnership with QAD, a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. YASH Technologies and QAD have had a consulting partnership lasting several years and have worked closely on multiple business transformation projects.

"We are delighted to have YASH in our channel partner ecosystem," said QAD Vice President, Global Partner Strategy & Management Mohan Ponnudurai. "Over the course of our relationship, YASH has built a track record in ERP and manufacturing operations with a proven ability to deliver high-quality project implementation services. We look forward to working together in a collaborative and supportive manner to help them grow and become successful."

QAD is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain management solutions. QAD's adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software combined with YASH's well-established expertise in manufacturing helps organizations increase productivity, reduce costs and enhance efficiencies in major functional and operational areas.

Commenting on the partnership, Hari Vyakarnam, Vice President, YASH Technologies, said, "We are delighted to announce our reseller partnership with QAD. YASH has proven QAD solution competency with decades of experience handling large and complex engagements in the manufacturing domain." He further added, "This uniquely positions us to harness the power of QAD Adaptive ERP to deliver superior outcomes to our global customers."

YASH Technologies is one of the best-in-class service providers for QAD Adaptive ERP and related cloud solutions globally. YASH provides a consultative and collaborative approach to enable enterprises to effectively align people, processes, data, and technology, leveraging QAD solutions.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to succeed and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation throughout their enterprise. As a leading system integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global clients, YASH combines operational and IT technology with flexible business models to enable value-driven innovation. YASH's customer-centric engagement framework integrates strong domain expertise and consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies to provision digital, application, and infrastructure services. Headquartered in the U.S., with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is a CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com or email [email protected]

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning ( ERP ), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Sachin Kumar Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE YASH Technologies

For further information: +91-9052836077