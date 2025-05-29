YASH Technologies Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

EAST MOLINE, Ill., May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies, a global technology and business transformation services provider, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes YASH as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

YASH Technologies Generative AI Services Competency badge

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates YASH as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting enterprises in building scalable, production-grade generative AI solutions tailored to business needs. YASH possesses the experience and expertise shown from successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

"YASH is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency," said Ashish Maheshwari, Vice President, Global Alliances & Business Head, AWS at YASH Technologies. "Our team is dedicated to helping customers accelerate their generative AI journeys by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. This recognition validates our ability to design and deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions that solve real-world business challenges, enabling clients to transition from pilots to production with confidence, speed, and scale."

This designation highlights YASH's ability to responsibly drive generative AI adoption by integrating large language models, robust cloud infrastructure, and contextual business use cases. Leveraging AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, Amazon CodeWhisperer, and Amazon Q, YASH has developed innovative solutions across industries and enterprise functions.

"Generative AI is redefining how organizations operate, compete, and create value," said Nitin Gupta, Global Head, Digital, AI & Cloud Infrastructure Management Services at YASH Technologies. "This designation further enhances our ability to support forward-looking enterprises. By combining our domain-driven approach with powerful GenAI capabilities, we enable customers to adopt AI in a structured, responsible, and accelerated manner and help them become AI-first organizations."

This latest achievement strengthens YASH's broader collaboration with AWS. YASH holds AWS competencies in Data and Analytics, Migration and Modernization, DevOps, and Cloud Operations. With the AWS Generative AI Competency, YASH further reinforces its position as a trusted AWS Partner for organizations looking to operationalize AI securely and at scale.

About YASH Technologies

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric AI-led Digital Transformation. As a global technology integrator and outsourcing partner, YASH combines strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers unlock value from their digital journey. Its consultative framework integrates domain expertise, proprietary methodologies, and digital solutions to deliver secure application, cloud, infrastructure, and engineering services. Headquartered in the US with global delivery and sales centers, YASH serves customers across six continents. The company is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified. For more information, visit www.yash.com or email [email protected].

