YASH Technologies Partners with The Jack Welch Management Institute to Offer Employees Access to Highly Ranked Executive MBA Courses

EAST MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- YASH Technologies has launched a new partnership with the Jack Welch Management Institute (JWMI) at Strayer University to provide select employees the opportunity to enroll in JWMI's Master of Business Administration (MBA) program. This joint effort provides participating YASH employees with avenues to nurture and groom themselves as well-rounded professionals and actualize their career aspirations. Qualifying employees are encouraged to apply for the program.

"We have built a highly employee-centric workplace that prioritizes their overall development and helps them to actualize their career aspirations through mentorship, expertise development, and continuous learning," said Manoj Baheti, Founder and CEO of YASH Technologies. He added, "It is a matter of great satisfaction that our associates can now access best-in-class management education from JWMI while continuing to contribute to the organization actively, helping them accelerate their personal and professional growth."

YASH Technologies, a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global companies, is dedicated to supporting employees' continued professional development. This collaboration will help team members boost their career journeys and fortify YASH's skilled workforce, ensuring the company can continue serving customers with the highest quality strategic counsel and consultation. They have been recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' 10 years in a row by the Great Places to Work Institute, acknowledging their employee engagement practices, workplace culture, and the deep connection that teams share with their global leadership.

"We're excited to partner with YASH to equip their employees with proven, actionable leadership tools," said Mary Carr, Senior Vice Provost and Dean of the Jack Welch Management Institute. "Through our highly ranked MBA program, we're committed to empowering YASH's team with the skills and confidence they need to make an impact and help drive their organization forward."

As a top-10 ranked online MBA program designed to empower students to achieve their professional potential through insights from renowned business leaders, JWMI has partnered with hundreds of companies to offer employees discounted MBA programs. With a faculty composed of passionate executives from leading companies, JWMI delivers real-world expertise that engages, challenges, and inspires students, enabling them to make an impact in their careers. Visit https://jackwelch.strayer.edu/ to learn more about the Jack Welch Management Institute's MBA program.

YASH Technologies focuses on enabling its customers to reimagine their businesses and drive outcome-centric Digital Transformation. As a leading technology integrator and outsourcing partner for large and fast-growing global customers, YASH leverages strategic advisory, technology consulting, and flexible business models to help customers realize value from their digital journey while fostering innovation. YASH's customer-centric & consultative engagement framework integrates specialized domain & consulting capabilities with proprietary methodologies and digital solutions to provide secure application, cloud, infrastructure, engineering, and end-user-focused services for discerning customers globally. Headquartered in the US, with delivery and sales centers globally, YASH serves its customers across six continents. YASH is CMMI DEV V2.0 Level 5 & an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 20000:2011 certified organization. For more information, please visit www.yash.com.

