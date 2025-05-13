Yardi Introduces the RentCafe CRM IQ Mobile App

New app to increase conversions and responsiveness with on-the-go features

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® is proud to announce the launch of the RentCafe® CRM IQ Mobile App, now available for iOS and Android devices. Designed to enhance productivity and responsiveness, the app enables leasing professionals and onsite staff to manage leads, perform follow-ups and communicate from anywhere.

CRM IQ is an advanced customer relationship management platform that streamlines applicant, prospect and resident workflows. The CRM IQ Mobile App will give leasing teams access to the following features:

Inbound and outbound communication via text, call and email

Quick and easy search for residents and prospects

Ability to add new prospects on-the-go

Tools to log activities, follow-ups and appointments in real time

Seamless lead conversion and management of new conversations

Options to update tour outcomes and complete follow-up tasks

A clear view of daily schedules and upcoming appointments

The launch is part of RentCafe's commitment to provide flexible, intuitive tools that streamline the end-to-end leasing process for staff and renters. Designed to support the entire renter journey, RentCafe helps property managers attract new renters, convert leads and create a positive resident experience.

"The CRM IQ Mobile App gives onsite teams the freedom to manage their leasing tasks with the same power and efficiency they're used to on their computers. Only now, they can do it on the go," said Paul Yount, industry principal at Yardi. "It's a key step in our mission to help clients work smarter and deliver exceptional experiences at every touchpoint."

The app is available today in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Reach out to a Yardi representative to learn more.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

