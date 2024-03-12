Yardi Breeze Premier: Unlocking a New Era in Condo and Strata Market in Canada

A modern, easy-to-use solution designed specifically for condo and strata corporations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- We're thrilled to announce the launch of a game-changing solution for the condo and strata corporation market in Canada. Yardi® Breeze Premier, designed with the Canadian market in mind, aims to make property management accessible and affordable for everyone.

Condo and strata corporations play a pivotal role in the diverse Canadian housing universe. "These communities offer shared responsibility, foster a sense of belonging, and provide affordable ownership opportunities. However, effective management and governance are crucial for their success. Breeze Premier was created to address these challenges head-on," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

Breeze Premier goes beyond property management and accounting software; it's a modern, easy-to-use solution designed specifically for condo and strata corporations. Our comprehensive suite of features empowers you to:

Embrace the future of condo and strata management with Yardi Breeze Premier. Stay tuned for exciting updates and features. To experience the difference firsthand, check out this breezy introductory webinar.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

