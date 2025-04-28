Yardi Aspire Unveils Content Generation AI Tools to Revolutionize Training Course Development

Always-available creation assistant helps teams generate faster, more high-quality training content at scale — without hiring additional staff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® announced the launch of innovative AI content generation tools built within the Yardi® Aspire Platinum learning and content management solution. Designed to streamline the creation and updating of training content, the new Aspire AI tools represent a significant leap forward in the property management industry's approach to training development and continuous improvement.

New: Create content in minutes with Aspire AI

In today's lean staffing culture with requests pouring in from IT, HR, legal, compliance and operations, training teams are under constant pressure to deliver high-quality content — fast. Without AI, developing a single minute of published elearning content typically takes three to four hours, but now assignment-ready drafts can take just minutes with Aspire. This collection of AI tools act like a virtual instructional design assistant, enabling users to generate outlines, summaries, assessments and complete courses in a fraction of the time.

"Aspire AI is revolutionizing our clients' training strategies," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi. "With AI integrated into Aspire Platinum, companies no longer have to compromise between quality and speed. They can achieve both, consistently and at scale. This advancement solidifies Aspire's position as a leader in learning technology."

"The new Aspire tools extend far beyond writing support. They provide interactive design templates that transform AI-assisted content into animated, visually engaging, self-paced modules. The result is professional, assignment-ready training that meets the high standards our clients expect," added Patty Evans, industry principal for Aspire.

In addition to more scalable creation, Aspire AI tools:

Improve content and bring topics to life with AI-suggested analogies, stories and scenarios

Apply new design themes instantly to keep content fresh and modern

Easily translate and adapt training to suit different languages and cultures

Quickly revise courses to reflect new policies or industry standards

Maintain a unified tone, voice and style across all training materials for brand consistency

From onboarding and compliance to new policies and skill development, Aspire Platinum gives property management companies the ability to keep their workforce informed, compliant and engaged — no matter how fast the industry moves. Visit yardi.com/aspire to request a demo.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675011/Aspire_Social_LinkedIn_Facebook.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5290653/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi

Media Contact: Turner Levison, Yardi Systems, Inc., (678) 642-7532, [email protected]