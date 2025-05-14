Yardi Acquisition Manager Automates Real Estate Deal Management

Full visibility, seamless integration and timely insights drive deal execution and ROI

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yardi® today announced the release of Yardi® Acquisition Manager, which maximizes returns on investment for real estate acquisitions and dispositions by automating the entire investment deal workflow.

Acquisition Manager centralizes all deal details, documents and activities, including due diligence, in a single platform. By delivering real-time deal insights, accurate underwriting models and a structured workflow, the solution enhances ROI with accelerated deal execution and better-informed decision-making.

Acquisition Manager provides up-to-date details such as property characteristics, last sale price and date, local market data, current leases and loan details, through full integration with Yardi Voyager®, Yardi® Valuation Manager, Yardi® Matrix and CommercialEdge®.

"By implementing Acquisition Manager, we are able to take advantage of seamless integration with Voyager, creating critical efficiencies for our business model," said Kris Ellwanger, vice president of information technology and corporate facilities for Sila Realty Trust, Inc.

"Acquisition Manager gives real estate investors easy access to all information, documents and tasks comprising a deal in a single pipeline," said Robert Teel, president of global solutions for Yardi. "The ability to customize workflows by property types, tailor data entry for various asset classes and track multiple properties enables constant refinement of investment strategies that maximize ROI."

"Our clients told us that seamless integration of all aspects of deal management, from evaluating and acquiring an asset to adding its details into Voyager, was a critical need. Acquisition Manager enables that functionality," added Chris Barbier, senior director for Yardi.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

