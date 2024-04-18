Yadea Unveils the Latest E-Kickscooters -- Yadea Artist and Yadea EliteMax

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- As World's leading two-wheeler brand, Yadea is fully expanding its global footprint, introducing its outstanding products to the world.

On April 15th, 2024, Yadea launched two new e-kickscooters: the Yadea EliteMax and the Yadea Artist. Debuting at CES 2024, the two e-kickscooters represent advancements in design, technology, and performance.

Yadea Artist E-Kickscooter

Yadea Artist, now available in the US, shines with galaxy gray and glacier blue. At just 18.6kg, it is recognized as the lightest dual suspension scooter. The portability makes it ideal for city commuting especially for female users and young adults. A compact folding volume of under 0.19m³ ensures easy storage, suitable for diverse travel scenarios. Whether you store it in your car trunk for greater flexibility in four-wheel travel or tuck it under bus seats for easy access to public transit, Yadea Artist is your go-to urban companion. From work commutes and shopping trips to outings with friends and leisure rides, this scooter offers unparalleled convenience and style. Despite its feathery weight, it doesn't sacrifice performance, boasting a 600W peak power motor and dull suspension structure.

Yadea EliteMax E-Kickscooter

The Yadea EliteMax, the scooter of urban SUV Lite, is perfect for short and medium-distance travel. With dual suspension and 10-inch thickened tubeless tires, it offers a smooth and comfortable ride. Its extended 55 km range means you can enjoy longer trips with fewer charging stops. Powered by a peak power 1000W motor, it can conquer slopes of up to 25%, twice as steep as a typical garage incline. Notably, the powerful X mode delivers instant power and outstanding acceleration for riders seeking a thrilling ride.

Both the Yadea EliteMax and Yadea Artist are part of the urban series e-kickscooters, showcasing revolutionary innovations for its minimalist aesthetics, patented dual suspension technology and ergonomic design. It's worth mentioning that the Yadea ElitePrime, launched in 2023 as part of the series, boasts the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023, IDEA 2023 and GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2023 for its refined and cutting-edge design.

Yadea, a global pioneering brand in two-wheeled e-mobility, upholds its status of the NO.1 global sales leader for 7 consecutive years. Its global presence includes 4 operational centers and 8 worldwide production bases. The launch of the Yadea EliteMax and Yadea Artist sets new standards in urban mobility, presenting riders with a glimpse of the future of travel.

