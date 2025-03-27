Yadea Showcases Innovative Products at CABDA, Strengthening Its Sustainable Mobility Strategy in North America

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- From March 26-27, the CABDA Expo, a premier event for bicycle dealers in the U.S., was successfully held in Las Vegas. Yadea, the world's largest electric two-wheeler brand, made a strong return with a lineup of products catering to urban commuting, cargo transport, and off-road riding. Through strategic product showcases, in-depth business discussions, and immersive experiences, Yadea demonstrated its innovation-driven approach powered by "Technology + Fashion," marking a new phase in its localized expansion in the North American market.

A key highlight of Yadea's exhibition was its full lineup of UL-certified products, reflecting the brand's deep commitment to North American safety standards. Among the showcased models were the high-quality electric scooters Yadea ElitePrime, Yadea EliteMax, and Yadea Artist, the multifunctional e-bike Yadea Cocoa, and the off-road e-bike Yadea Trooper series, all designed as ideal urban mobility solutions.

The Yadea Trooper series, a focal point of the exhibition, introduced the Plus version, featuring dual enhancements: a more powerful acceleration system and a larger frame. Equipped with a 750W high-torque motor, dual suspension system, and 4-inch wide tires designed for enhanced stability. With an expanded frame structure, it accommodates riders up to 6'5" while maintaining agile handling through rugged terrain.

This year, Yadea's participation in CABDA goes beyond product display. Leveraging this strategic platform, the company is accelerating the development of a localized business ecosystem in North America, exploring new partnership opportunities, and offering flexible collaboration models such as product customization and exclusive regional distribution.

Consumers can visit Yadea's official North American store at https://store.yadea.com/ to explore the same models showcased at the CABDA exhibition. Potential partners interested in collaboration can reach out via email at [email protected] to obtain cooperation proposals.

As the global leader in electric two-wheelers and the No.1 brand in sales for eight consecutive years, Yadea remains committed to driving the future of sustainable mobility. With the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation worldwide, Yadea continues to innovate, combining cutting-edge technology, high-quality products, and exceptional service to meet the evolving needs of consumers. By bringing smarter, greener, and more efficient mobility solutions to markets around the world, Yadea is dedicated to shaping a more sustainable and connected future for all.

SOURCE Yadea

