Yadea Launches Sodium Battery Electric Two-Wheelers, Leading a Revolution in the Electric Mobility Industry

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Yadea, the global leader in electric two-wheelers, hosted a grand launch event in Hangzhou, China, unveiling its latest electric two-wheeler powered by Yadea's groundbreaking sodium battery technology. The launch coincides with the opening of CES 2025 in the United States, showcasing Yadea's technological innovation in the field of electric mobility.

Yadea has always been committed to advancing the electric two-wheeler industry. The newly launched electric two-wheeler equipped with sodium battery technology represents a breakthrough in battery innovation, driving the industry towards greater efficiency and sustainability. Compared to traditional lithium batteries, sodium batteries offer enhanced safety, environmental friendliness, and longer lifespan. These attributes make them particularly promising for high-frequency usage in electric two-wheelers.

Sodium Battery Technology Powers Green Mobility

Yadea's sodium battery technology, based on sodium-ion batteries, offers significant advantages in cost and environmental sustainability due to the abundance of raw materials. Unlike lithium batteries, which rely heavily on rare metals, sodium batteries utilize more renewable resources, reducing environmental impact while enhancing battery stability and performance.

The newly launched Yadea sodium battery technology electric vehicle boasts high energy density, delivering exceptional performance in range, charging efficiency, and safety. Benefit of the HuaYu Sodium Superfast Charging Ecosystem, users can charge the battery to 80% in just 15 minutes, enhancing riding convenience. Additionally, the Yadea's Sodium Battery has passed more than 20 rigorous safety tests, ensuring it remains fire- and explosion-proof under extreme conditions such as puncture and compression, significantly improving overall safety.

Outstanding Performance and Extended Range

The sodium battery of Yadea's new electric vehicle achieves an energy density of 145 Wh/kg, offering a cycle life of up to 1,500 cycles at room temperature, ensuring durability for up to five years. Additionally, It comes with a three-year warranty service. The battery excels in low-temperature performance, maintaining a discharge retention rate of over 92% at -20°C, making it ideal for use in colder regions.

As the global trend toward green mobility accelerates, electric two-wheelers are becoming the preferred choice for more consumers due to their eco-friendliness and convenience. Yadea remains committed to driving innovation in technology, delivering more efficient, safer, and environmentally friendly mobility solutions to consumers worldwide, and advancing the development of global green transportation.

SOURCE Yadea

[email protected]