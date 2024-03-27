WOODSTOCK, NB, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc. is announcing significant progress on its broadband expansion project in Prince Edward Island, highlighted by the company connecting more homes to fibre and fixed wireless Internet than originally planned.

These new connections will give people in rural PEI communities the ability to connect to fast, reliable Internet service. The ongoing project is supported by private investment from Xplore along with a contribution from the federal government through Infrastructure Canada's Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

Key achievements of the project include:

Exceeding Fibre Connectivity Commitments: Xplore has connected nearly 3,400 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet, ensuring more residents have access to the most advanced Internet technology. Xplore anticipates reaching nearly 4,000 premises – roughly 1,000 more than originally pledged - by August 2024 .





Xplore has connected nearly 3,400 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet, ensuring more residents have access to the most advanced Internet technology. Xplore anticipates reaching nearly 4,000 premises – roughly 1,000 more than originally pledged - by . Expanded Access to Ultra-Fast Speeds on Fixed Wireless Network: More than 20,000 Islanders – well in excess of the planned 17,000 – can now connect to download speeds up to 100 Mbps on Xplore's fixed wireless network. The majority of towers were equipped with 5G technology for quicker response times and a smoother and more efficient online experience.





More than 20,000 Islanders – well in excess of the planned 17,000 – can now connect to download speeds up to 100 Mbps on Xplore's fixed wireless network. The majority of towers were equipped with 5G technology for quicker response times and a smoother and more efficient online experience. Milestone Fibre Deployment: To date, approximately 420 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure have been laid, including a fifteen-kilometre cable inside the Confederation Bridge corridor. This marks the first telecommunications cable to be placed inside the bridge's utility corridor in nearly 25 years. It will connect Xplore's Prince Edward Island fibre network to its fibre network across the Maritimes, enhancing Internet connectivity for residents and businesses and fostering potential future technological advancements reliant on robust communication infrastructure. A projected additional 234 kilometres of fibre are expected to be completed this year.

"This is meaningful progress with a purpose," said Rizwan Jamal, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "By surpassing our commitments for fibre and fixed wireless connectivity, we are ensuring that more residents across Prince Edward Island have access to the benefits of high-speed Internet."

"Ensuring all Islanders have access to high-speed internet is so vitally important," said the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. "This progress update is proof that our investments in rural broadband are working, and we're well on track to meet our goal of connecting up to 30,000 Islanders by August 2024."

These milestones build on Xplore's recent completion of a major fibre Internet network expansion in Quebec. The company is also starting construction on a fibre and 5G Home Internet project to connect 98 rural municipalities across Ontario.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

