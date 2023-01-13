Company also poised to deliver faster speeds with fibre-powered 5G Home Internet

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, today announced that more than 460 homes and businesses in Middlesex County can now connect to gigabit speeds on Xplore's next-generation fibre-to-the-premise network.

Xplore received support for this project from Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a broadband expansion project designed to improve internet connectivity in underserved communities and rural areas across Southwestern Ontario.

"Today's exciting announcement empowers residents and businesses in Middlesex County to more fully enjoy rural living and participate in the digital economy," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "Customers can now connect to gigabit speeds on our fibre network. And that's just the beginning: we're also investing to bring fibre-powered 5G Home Internet to Middlesex County soon."

Mr. Lenehan added that testing is already underway and fibre-powered 5G Home Internet is expected to be available in the coming months. The service will offer download speeds up to 100 Mbps – with even faster speeds rolling out over time.

Xplore is also expanding its fibre footprint in Middlesex County and neighbouring communities as part of the Government of Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program (AHSIP). Overall, the company will connect nearly 55,000 homes and businesses in eastern, central and southwestern Ontario to gigabit Internet speeds through AHSIP.

Meanwhile, Xplore is coordinating with SWIFT on other fibre projects across Brant, Grey and Bruce counties to connect more than 6,500 additional premises.

The following communities in Middlesex County can now connect to gigabit speeds with unlimited data on Xplore Fibre service plans:

Avon Harrietsville Crampton Putnam Gladstone Mossley

Customers can visit xplore.ca/fibre to check if Xplore Fibre is available in their area or coming soon.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

