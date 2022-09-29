6,000 homes and businesses to have access to gigabit speeds with unlimited data

WOODSTOCK, NB, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, announced today that fibre broadband is starting to come online for approximately 6,000 homes and businesses in communities around Val-des-Sources, the MRC Papineau and the MRC Pontiac in Quebec. Service plans to be offered will include download and upload speeds up to 1 Gbps with truly unlimited data on Xplore's fibre-to-the-premise network.

Previously known as Xplornet Communications Inc., Xplore has been a leader in rural broadband connectivity for nearly 20 years. The company's new name reflects a renewed commitment to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for the better everyday living of rural Canadians.

"Access to gigabit speeds will ensure that more people who live and work in rural Quebec communities will be able to connect without compromise," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplore Inc. "Our crews are working hard to continue our efforts to give people the digital tools they need to more fully enjoy rural living."

As part of the Government of Quebec's Operation Haute Vitesse program, Xplore will connect more than 20,000 homes and businesses in Val-des-Sources, La Tuque, the MRC Papineau, the MRC Pontiac, and the Gatineau Valley to a fibre-to-the-premise network offering gigabit speeds with unlimited data. After that, Xplore will invest on its own to bring fibre to additional premises in these areas. In total, the company is deploying over 3,200 kilometres of fibre across Quebec to connect 61 rural communities.

Despite ongoing industry-wide staffing and supply chain challenges and the devastating storm in May that have hindered fibre deployment, Xplore is making significant progress on the project and additional service areas will be announced in the coming months. All materials required to complete the project are in hand and ready to deploy. While extreme weather continues to create challenges, our crews are continuing to work hard to connect the remaining homes and businesses as soon as possible.

This announcement builds on Xplore's commitment to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre Internet and fibre-powered 5G fixed wireless technology in its facilities-based network. In addition to Quebec, Xplore currently has fibre projects underway in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

As Xplore further completes construction and network testing, additional residents and businesses will be informed of service availability. Those living and working in the following communities will be part of the initial rollout of Xplore Fibre:

Bristol L'Ile du Grand Calumet Bryson Mansfield Campbell's Bay Portage-du-Fort Fort Colbourne Saint-Georges-de-Windsor Lac Simon Val-des-Sources

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

