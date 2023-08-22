Xplore enables fibre Internet connectivity for more than 27,000 homes and businesses across rural Quebec

Company on track to complete major fibre project in September

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore is celebrating another milestone in its ambitious network project in Quebec. Over 27,000 homes and businesses across the MRCs of Pontiac, Les Sources, Vallée de la Gatineau, La Tuque and Papineau are now equipped to connect to fibre Internet. More than 95 per cent of construction is now complete – a major step towards enhancing rural living in these areas.

Supported in part by Opération Haute Vitesse, Xplore's fibre network will ultimately span 2,700 kilometres and enable more than 33,000 homes and businesses across rural Quebec to connect to Internet speeds up to one gigabit. The project is on track for completion in September.

"With each new connection, Xplore demonstrates its commitment to providing better broadband experiences to residents and businesses in the province," said Charles Beaudet, Vice President, Government Relations. "Supported by our partners in government, we are empowering Quebec residents to make the most of rural living."

Progress update for each MRC:

Pontiac : construction stands at 99 per cent completion, poised to deliver fibre connectivity to nearly 8,000 homes in the region.

construction stands at 99 per cent completion, poised to deliver fibre connectivity to nearly 8,000 homes in the region. Les Sources: construction is complete to more than 3,500 homes and businesses in the area.

construction is complete to more than 3,500 homes and businesses in the area. Vallée de la Gatineau : more than 5,500 premises, or 70 per cent, are now enabled to connect.

more than 5,500 premises, or 70 per cent, are now enabled to connect. La Tuque : construction is 85 per cent complete and on track to connect more than 1,300 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet by the end of September.

construction is 85 per cent complete and on track to connect more than 1,300 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet by the end of September. Papineau: nearly 70 per cent, or more than 9,400 premises, can now connect to fibre Internet from Xplore.

For more information and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca/fibre or call 1-877-959-2934.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

SOURCE Xplore Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Maggie Burzawa, Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations, [email protected]