MARKHAM, ON, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living, today announced that it has appointed Rizwan Jamal as President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective May 1, 2023.

As President and CCO, Mr. Jamal will be responsible for the Company's sales, marketing, and product development functions, and he will support Xplore's strategic priorities across the business.

"I am delighted to welcome Rizwan to the Xplore leadership team," said Xplore Board Chair and interim Chief Executive Officer Fran Shammo. "Rizwan has terrific experience at leading Canadian telecommunications companies, and I am excited to partner with him at Xplore as we work together to bring high quality broadband services to more and more rural Canadians."

Mr. Jamal previously worked at Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE) ("Bell") for over 11 years where he most recently served as President, Residential and Small Business. Prior to Bell, Mr. Jamal spent 11 years at Telus Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) in various roles, including as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing.

"I am excited to be joining Xplore at this pivotal time in the Company's history," said Mr. Jamal. "Xplore has become one of the country's largest telecommunications providers proudly serving rural residential and business customers, and I look forward to working closely with Fran and the rest of the Xplore team as the company continues to invest in building a world-class network."

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

