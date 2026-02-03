New investments to bring download speeds up to 500 Mbps to over 70K underserved households

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., a leading provider of high-speed broadband services to Canadians in rural communities, announced today that they will receive $60 million in combined provincial and federal funding, to bring faster, more reliable Internet to over 70,000 underserved households across Alberta -- including more than 1,100 Indigenous households.

Left to right: the Honourable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation of Alberta; Geoff Lowe, President and Chief Financial Officer, Xplore Inc.; the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) for the Government of Canada; Rod Frank, Mayor of Strathcona County; and Brent Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Xplore Inc. (CNW Group/Xplore Inc.)

On top of this funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the Alberta Ministry of Technology and Innovation, Xplore will invest more than $120 million to expand 5G Ultra, the company's fastest fixed wireless Internet service with download speeds up to 500 Mbps. Service will be delivered through over 400 Internet towers to ultimately reach more than 245,000 households in Alberta.

"This investment is about more than faster, more reliable Internet -- it's about strengthening the future of rural Alberta," said Brent Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Xplore Inc. "Reliable high-speed connectivity opens the door to new economic opportunities, supports local businesses, enables better access to education and healthcare, and helps families stay connected every day. With the support of our federal and provincial partners, we're proud to bring our 5G Ultra Fixed Wireless Internet to tens of thousands of homes and businesses."

This investment builds on Xplore's accelerating national momentum to improve rural and small-town connectivity. It follows last year's major fibre-to-the-home expansion which made gigabit speed service available to over 8,800 rural Alberta households and a recent fibre project in Newfoundland that is set to bring lightning-fast fibre Internet to 24,000 rural homes. Xplore has also delivered significant fibre and 5G advancements across Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

