MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., the leading provider of Internet services to Canadians in rural communities, announced today the official launch of its fibre-to-the-home network construction project in Newfoundland, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by John Hogan, the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

This transformative initiative will bring gigabit-speed Internet to approximately 24,000 households across rural Newfoundland through the construction of 6,000 km of fibre infrastructure. The project represents a $200 million investment from Xplore, inclusive of $92 million in combined funding from the federal and provincial governments through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

"Today marks the beginning of a major step forward in connecting rural Newfoundland with world-class Internet service," said Brent Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Xplore Inc. "We're proud to partner with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to bring fast, reliable fibre Internet to communities that have long been underserved. This investment is about more than just infrastructure—it's about unlocking opportunity, supporting local economies, and improving everyday life for thousands of Newfoundlanders."

Construction is now underway, with completion targeted for early 2027. Once complete, residents will have access to Xplore's 100% pure fibre Internet service, offering speeds up to 1 Gbps with unlimited data and symmetrical upload and download speeds.

This project builds on Xplore's commitment to invest in rural and small-town Canada, with over $1.6 billion to be invested in network upgrades over the next two years. Xplore's fibre and 5G Fixed Wireless networks are designed to deliver fast, reliable Internet to communities that have traditionally been left behind.

