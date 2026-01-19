Xplore celebrates a fifth consecutive year of reduced complaints as overall industry complaints rise, according to the CCTS annual report.

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, has once again demonstrated its long-term commitment to providing a great customer experience. For the fifth consecutive year, Xplore has achieved a year-over-year reduction in customer complaints, hitting a new record-low, according to the latest annual report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS).

While the industry overall saw complaints rise by 17% year-over-year, Xplore was one of only three providers to improve, achieving a 13% decrease in complaints. This sustained improvement highlights Xplore's dedication to rural Canadians and its focus on delivering exceptional service.

"These results reflect the dedication of our team and the investments we've made to improve the customer experience," said Brent Johnston, CEO of Xplore. "We're proud to deliver exceptional customer service with our 100% Canadian-based team while continuing to expand our fibre and 5G networks. Our goal is simple: to provide fast, reliable Internet and exceptional service to rural Canadians."

The CCTS annual report tracks complaints across Canada's telecom and TV sectors and confirms Xplore's five-year trend of year-over-year improvement.

For more information about Xplore and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca or call 1-877-969-3152.

