Current President and Chief Commercial Officer to assume CEO role and join Xplore's Board of Directors

Interim CEO Fran Shammo to resume role as Executive Chair of the Board

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living, today announced that it has concluded its CEO search with the promotion of President and Chief Commercial Officer Rizwan Jamal to President and Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Fran Shammo, who has been serving as interim CEO, will continue in his role as Executive Chair of the Board.

Rizwan Jamal, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Xplore Inc., assumes CEO role and joins Company’s Board of Directors. (CNW Group/Xplore Inc.)

"We are delighted to appoint Rizwan to the role of CEO," said Mr. Shammo. "Rizwan's appointment to CEO of Xplore comes as the result of a thorough search process. He has deep knowledge of and connections within the Canadian broadband market from his time at other Canadian telecommunications companies, which has proved instrumental at Xplore since joining the company earlier this year. We are confident that Rizwan is the right person to carry Xplore into its next chapter, as we continue to invest in better broadband experiences for rural Canadians."

"I am honoured to have been appointed to this role, and look forward to continuing to work closely with Fran and the rest of the Xplore leadership team," said Mr. Jamal. "Since joining Xplore, I've been thoroughly impressed by our dedicated team and the company's unwavering commitment to bringing innovative broadband solutions to more communities throughout rural Canada. I'm excited to continue building on our progress to date and progressing strategic initiatives that will benefit our world-class network including investing in our fibre-optic network, expanding our 5G home-internet service, and offering faster upload and download speeds."

Mr. Jamal, who is based in Toronto, joined Xplore in May 2023 as President and Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, he has been responsible for the Company's sales, marketing, and product development functions and has supported Xplore's strategic priorities across the business. Prior to Xplore, Mr. Jamal worked at Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE) for more than 11 years, where he most recently served as President, Residential and Small Business. Before that, he spent 11 years at Telus Corporation (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) in various roles, including as Senior Vice President of Consumer Marketing.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's fibre, 5G and satellite broadband company for rural living. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for all Canadians. Xplore is building world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless networks to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

SOURCE Xplore Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Maggie Burzawa, Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Media Relations, [email protected]