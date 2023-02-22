Xplore Announces Major Broadband Network Expansion in Newfoundland

Rural communities to benefit from faster speeds on next-generation fibre and 5G networks

WOODSTOCK, NB, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, announced today a major expansion of its network in Newfoundland. Xplore will deploy fibre-to-the-home and 5G fixed wireless technologies that are designed to provide speeds up to 40 times faster than currently available to people and businesses in rural communities across the province.

This morning in Ferryland, NL, Cathy MacDonald, Chief Operating Officer, said Xplore will connect more than 270 rural communities to fibre-to-the-premise Internet. As many as 100,000 homes and businesses will ultimately gain access to gigabit speeds.

Ms. MacDonald was joined in Ferryland by the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development, and by the Honourable Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Digital Government and Service for Newfoundland and Labrador. Federal and provincial governments have pledged to invest up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural, remote, and Indigenous homes in the province to high-speed Internet.

In addition, in March 2023, Xplore plans to expand the rollout of Canada's first rural 5G standalone network, powered by Ericsson equipment, to Newfoundland. Xplore's 5G Home Internet will provide customers with download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, with even faster speeds expected over time.

"Rural Canadians want access to the kind of fast and reliable Internet service that's found in our major cities," Ms. MacDonald said. "Xplore's goal is to deliver a true broadband experience that will enable Newfoundland residents to more fully enjoy rural living."

Ms. MacDonald added: "Xplore Fibre and Xplore 5G Home Internet – together, our networks will connect more people and create more opportunities."

Xplore also has fibre projects underway in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. 5G Home Internet is available in New Brunswick, with more regions rolling out across the country in March.

For more information and to check service availability, visit xplore.ca.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

