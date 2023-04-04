Xplore achieves industry-leading improvements in customer service performance

MARKHAM, ON, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Xplore Inc., Canada's fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living, leads the national telecom industry in reducing consumer complaints, according to the 2022-2023 mid-year report of the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS).

Customer complaints about Xplore dropped by 48.6% during the period of August 2022 to January 2023. In total, Xplore accounted for just 0.8% of all complaints across the industry, down from 1.6% in the previous mid-year period and 3.2% in the 2020-21 period.

Overall, customer complaints were up 12% year-over-year across the industry.

"Today's CCTS report reflects our unflinching focus on improving the customer experience," said Fran Shammo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At Xplore, we strive every day to serve the needs of rural Canadians by connecting them to the world with reliable, high-quality, high-speed Internet service. It's heartening to know that our customers' satisfaction continues to grow."

Xplore proudly serves nearly one million customers who choose to live and work in rural Canada. The company continues to invest in fibre-to-the-premises networks across the country, with projects underway in Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Recently, Xplore launched Canada's first rural 5G standalone network offering home Internet speeds up to 100 Mbps.

Xplore offers customers across the country access to friendly Canadian-based Customer Care teams as well as 24/7/365 technical support. The company also continues to expand digital self-serve options for customers who prefer to connect online. As a result, Xplore finished 2022 with a record-high Net Promoter Score (NPS) indicating that customers are more likely than ever to recommend the company and its services to others.

About Xplore Inc.

Xplore Inc. is Canada's Fibre and 5G broadband company for rural living. Founded in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplore has become one of the country's largest facilities-based telecommunications providers for residential and business customers. Xplore is committed to the relentless pursuit of an improved broadband experience for Canadians. Xplore is building a world-class fibre optic and 5G wireless network to enable innovative broadband services for better every day rural living, for today and future generations.

